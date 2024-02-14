Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi have been implicated in the SIU's recent findings on the Lotteries Commission scandal

Award-winning South African actress Terry Pheto's name has popped up once again in the Special Investigating Unit's recent findings. Popular fashion designer Thula Sindi was also mentioned in the report.

Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi have been implicated in the SIU's new report. Image: @thulasindi and @terrypheto

Source: Instagram

Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi in SIU scandal

Tsotsi actress Terry Pheto is making headlines again after a recent report by the SIU. The star who lost her lux home after being implicated in the Lotteries Commission scandal allegedly benefitted more than that from the NLC.

Taking to social media, the SIU shared the findings of a recent investigation that was presented before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Trade and Industry on Wednesday, 14 February 2024. Mzansi was shocked to note that Terry Pheto and fashion designer Thula Sindi were among the beneficiaries.

Per the report, Terry Pheto's Tsoseletso benefited R253 000, the actress's Sunguti Projects received 2.8 million and R182 000 was transferred to her personal account while Thula Sindi's Black Planet Trading got R140 000 from the NLC.

Take a look below:

Mzansi calls for Terry Pheto and Thula Sindi's arrests

Social media users are calling for the immediate arrest of all the corrupt celebrities. Many slammed them for benefitting at the expense of the poor and needy.

@jacksinthumule8 said:

"Tjo, Thula Sindi?? I guess being corrupt is a fashionable thing to do "

@Dwabaman_ZA added:

"@Tsogang3 check there your competition, . No business plan, just easy R850 000 for a chicken farm + R209 500 worth of supplies."

@BigFlex30 commented:

"No wonder you will never see them vocal about anything that is happening in South Africa."

@KaboLet commented:

"Even ur favourite designers benefitted from the lotto scams."

@JabzinSA wrote:

"I so wish they could be arrested not this payback the money and life goes on.. they need to spent some time inside. Terry she still in the streets while her Bryanston house was Auctioned and now other shenanigans are coming out. and they just gonna auction the car and thats it."

Chicco Twala appears in court for assault case

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that legendary music producer Chicco Twala appeared in court again for his 2022 assault case. The star was arrested for allegedly pointing his gun at two City Power employees after mistaking them for cable thieves.

Chicco Twala has been in and out of the courts over his assault case. The star recently fumed after the case was postponed for the 13th time earlier this year.

