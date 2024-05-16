Former 7de Laan and Generations actor, Adrian Alper, has reportedly passed away

The star is said to have succumbed to an illness, though his family has not yet confirmed the reports

Tributes poured in for the late actor/ director, whose supporters and colleagues praised his work ethic and incredible talent

Former ‘7de Laan’ star, Adrian Alper, has reportedly passed away. Images: African celebrity news, SA Vermaak en Geskiedenis

It's a sad month for the South African film industry after another thespian tragically lost their life. Former 7de Laan actor Adrian Alper has reportedly passed away, and the news of his death sent shockwaves across the country.

Adrian Alper reportedly passes away

The local film industry has suffered another blow after news of famed actor/ director, Adrian Alper's passing hit social media.

This after Mpho Sebeng tragically lost his life on 5 May 2024 from a car accident in Potchefstroom, North West.

According to ZiMoja, Alper died after a short illness, though his loved ones are yet to confirm the reports.

Loved for his roles on Generations, Isidingo, and the now-defunct 7de Laan, among many others, Adrian was a decorated actor who transitioned from being in front of the camera to working behind the scenes as a director and acting coach.

The news was shared on Actor Spaces' Instagram page on 15 May 2024, bidding farewell to the seasoned star:

Mzansi mourns Adrian Alper's death

Netizens were devastated by Adrian's passing and sent heartfelt condolences:

ms_ilseklink said:

"Just the other day, I recommended Adrian to someone who wanted an acting coach; he had such a talent for coaching. This saddens me so much. Rest in Peace, dearest."

madlomo2 reminisced:

"We grew up watching amazing talent like Adrian. May his soul rest in peace."

therefilwe wrote:

"Rest well, Mr Alper."

duke_alpha was shattered:

"I can never be prepared for such news. Even when you don't know them personally, it still hits hard. May his soul rest in peace."

molosikeke posted:

"May his soul rest in peace, he was a good actor."

bhekisizwe_mahlawe responded:

"You made it easy to work with you. Rest in power, my king."

