South African musician Shandesh has apologised after backlash over her post dissing Botswana

Fans from Botswana slammed the 21-year-old singer for her disrespectful remarks, and her management’s statement failed to calm the outrage

Mzansi criticised Shandesh’s repeated need to apologise, with many saying she has a bad attitude

South African musician Shandesh has issued a heartfelt apology after she was dragged for firing shots at Botswana. The star faced massive backlash for her Facebook post shared on 28 June 2025.

Limpopo star Shandesh has issued an apology for her statement about Botswana. Image: @shandesh_music

Source: Instagram

The talented Limpopo singer seemingly suggested that there was nothing in Botswana and she only goes there to secure the bag and come back home. She wrote:

“Botswana is just a dry place with nothing but dust and cows. I perform there, get my money, and leave.”

Shandesh's remarks did not sit well with her fans, especially those from Botswana who felt the post was derogatory to their country. According to Sunday World, the star's management tried to make things right by issuing a statement claiming Shandsh's post was taken out of context. Part of the statement read:

"Shandesh loves Botswana. She stays extra days [there] to engage with communities, enjoys local cuisine, and appreciates the culture."

The statement did not do damage control as expected. Social media users continued dragging the 21-year-old musician for her statement about Botswana.

Shandesh issues apology video

The musician later issued a video apologising to her fans in Botswana. In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) on 3 July 2025, Shandesh said she did not mean to offend her fans with her post. Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Shandesh's apology

Social media users seem to suggest that Shandesh deserves the backlash she has been receiving from her Botswana fans. Some noted that the star is always apologising on social media because of her bad attitude.

Speaking of artists with a bad attitude, Scotts Maphuma recently apologised after facing backlash for missing a gig in Mozambique. The singer who was also cancelled in South Africa was arrested in the neighbouring country following the incident.

@VuyisileMavesta said:

"Agh this lady is forever apologising 😏"

@NgobeniMatsie commented:

"I told my kids at the OR Tambo that they must neva play her music in my house r car after she refused to take a pic with her. The only music queens e recognise in Limpopo is @MakhadziSA & kharishma. They knw how 2 treat their fans 🤞"

@TreasureMoreiks wrote:

"Tswana people are cooking her by that blue app…..😭😭😭"

@Khitletsi added:

"Forever apologising."

@LoversShipalane noted:

"Mara this one always apologise."

Shandesh addressed the backlash she received after her post about Botswana. Image: @shandesh_music

Source: Instagram

