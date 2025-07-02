Elsa Majimbo had social media buzzing after saying she misses South Africa's culture, from groove and braais to the crimes

Mzansi fans were split, with some dragging her for romanticising crime while others said they miss her and hope she visits again

The Kenyan socialite is no stranger to South African headlines, as she has trended for her controversies before

Internationally acclaimed media personality Elsa Majimbo landed on South Africa's X (formerly Twitter) radar after sharing her thoughts on life in Mzansi. The star, who previously lived in South Africa, said she misses the country's vibrant culture.

Kenyan Socialite Elsa Majimbo reflected on her life in South Africa. Image: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin and Amy Sussman/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Taking to her page on Wednesday, 2 July 2025, the Kenyan socialite shared a post expressing how much she misses everything about South Africa, including the crime.

The comedian said she misses the vibrant culture, which includes going to groove, braaiing, and drinking popular drinks like Savanna. She also noted that she misses watching people getting robbed in real time. The post read:

"I miss living in South Africa so much. I miss Groove, I miss watching people's phones get stolen in real time, I miss biltong and Braai and Savanna. One of the best stages of my life."

Fans react to Elsa Majimbo's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the Kenyan star's post. Some dragged her for saying she misses the crime in South Africa, while others said she should make time in her busy schedule to visit Mzansi.

@Pinkdoll_love said:

"Where in SA have you watched people's phones get stolen in real time?"

@Broken_English_ wrote:

"Konje, you lived here. How many phones have you seen get stolen?"

@King_Azola_ commented:

"Eeyoo, stay wherever you at. We don't need nor want you here."

@XUFFLER wrote:

"You had to add that phones being stolen part to make us look bad 💔"

@Thabo_Tshisi added:

"When are you visiting again? Missed you the last time you were here 🥹🥹🥹"

@lance_lotsome wrote:

"If you go to Maboneng clubs, you can definitely see phones getting snatched in real time, early morning."

Elsa Majimbo's Controversial Moments in Mzansi

Elsa Majimbo has charted South African trends for various reasons over the past years. In February 2024, Elsa made headlines when she made damning allegations against internationally acclaimed model Naomi Campbell in a video that she later deleted.

The post divided Mzansi as some showed her some love for speaking up against Naomi Campbell despite her status, while others called her ungrateful. Elsa showed love to South Africans for showing love to her.

The star also made headlines in SA when popular media personality Somizi Mhlongo joined the viral Elsa Majimbo challenge with a hilarious video.

Elsa Majimbo was slammed for romanticizing Crime in South Africa. Image: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

