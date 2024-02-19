Elsa Majimbo stirred social media with a video revealing her complex relationship with model Naomi Campbell

Elsa expressed gratitude for Naomi's initial support in Hollywood but clarified they are neither friends nor enemies currently

Social media responses varied, with some praising Elsa for speaking out and others criticising her for allegedly betraying Naomi's trust

Kenyan comedienne and media personality Elsa Majimbo is charting social media trends and hogging headlines after a recent video about her relationship with internationally acclaimed model Naomi Campbell.

Elsa Majimbo is trending after her video about Naomi Campbell. Image: Leon Bennett and Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Source: Getty Images

Elsa Majimbo explains complicated relationship with Naomi

Social media recently came to a standstill after popular media personality Elsa Majimbo opened up about the dynamics of her relationship with Naomi Campbell. Speaking in a now-deleted TikTok video, Elsa narrated how she met Naomi and how their relationship went from sweet to sour.

According to Elsa, her relationship with Naomi took a turn for the worst when she failed to tell Naomi about her documentary that was premiering. She said Naomi was cross with her and even threatened to sue her. Elsa added that the situation made her sad, and turned to alcohol to cope with everything.

She also opened up about their relationship currently, saying:

"I’m not going to speak on that but I will say that Naomi did give me a lot of credibility, especially when I first came to Hollywood. She made me feel special, she did a lot of things for me, so I wouldn’t say she made me. But she did play a big role in a lot of the things. We’re not friends, we’re not enemies, we're not anything."

Watch the video below:

Fans weigh in on Elsa's video

As expected, social media users shared their unfiltered thoughts on the matter. Some commended Elsa for speaking up, despite the consequences that might follow. Others blasted the Kenyan star for biting the hand that fed her.

@djdipsinthemix said:

"What was the point of the video? I was waiting for a serious build-up."

@anm_consult wrote:

"So 3 yrs in the game and you can’t take lessons from an over 30year old worth of experience in the game‼️ You should learn and accept to be mentored.. it is a learning process and despite how successful you get - your mentor remains an important figure. I feel like ofcos you played Naomi by not disclosing the said movie- while she was busy customising a whole show for you and that’s when trust was punctured."

@brnkimani added:

"I am still waiting for a video where she spends money on herself. 'Took care of me the whole entire time...' "

@_End_Times added:

"She didn't make me but she did a lot of things that made me who I am."

