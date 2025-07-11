Mbuyiseni Ndlozi expressed concern about President Cyril Ramaphosa's well-being during a recent national dialogue meeting

The concern comes days before he is expected to respond to explosive allegations made by General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

Netizens weighed in on Ramaphosa's physical state and attempted to explain why he looked defeated

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi expressed worry over Ramaphosa’s physical appearance. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP via Getty Images

Bathong! Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) politician Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi expressed concern over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s health following his recent appearance at an event. This comes as Mzansi is counting down to Sunday, 13 July 2025, for when the president addresses General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations.

Ramaphosa held his inaugural meeting with members of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons Group at the Union Buildings on Friday, 11 July 2025. A video of Ramaphosa’s address was livestreamed on his official X account, sparking mixed reactions.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi expresses concern over Ramaphosa's appearance

Among the people who reacted was former politician turned Power FM radio host Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. After sending a strong message to Ramaphosa, Ndlozi reacted to his physical appearance and seemingly subdued demeanour at the meeting with members of the National Dialogue Eminent Persons.

Taking to his verified account on Friday, 11 July 2025, Ndlozi expressed concern over Ramaphosa’s physical appearance and subdued demeanour. He suggested that the President wouldn’t make it to Sunday. The post was captioned:

“He doesn’t sound okay… 😔 He sounds like he is giving up. That tone? No! Will he make it to Sunday? At this rate, it sounds too far.”

Netizens react to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's concern for Ramaphosa

In the comments section, netizens reacted with mixed reactions. While others explained why he looked haggard, others suggested that he was faking it.

Here are some of the reactions:

@comradeGW joked:

“He's tired shame running a country with people like us is not easy.”

@Zani_Baccaria claimed:

“He's acting so we can feel sorry for him🤦we want him to speak sense on Sunday, we are waiting.”

@R1chainlink said:

“This is what Cyril Ramaphosa did during Covid, showing crocodile tears, Kanthe ba ja chelete ya PPE.”

@thembelanilato2 shared:

“He should be tired, man. He has been travelling a lot to get to a country full of scandals and scoundrels. It’s draining, so I understand why he looks and sounds like that.”

@elvismudzanani highlighted:

“He sounds like a sick person, maybe the flu or something affects his voice like bronchitis.”

@mqhawe79 said:

“Some number number psychology right there 👌🏾 play them wena Cyril 🤣🤣🤣”

@Ndujamz sympathised:

“He's worn-out shame. You can see the man doesn't get enough sleep.”

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to President Ramaphosa’s physical appearance. Image: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images, EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP

Ndlozi warns Mzansi after General Mkhwanazi's press briefing

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi cautioned South Africans following General Mkhwanazi's explosive press conference.

Taking to his X account on Wednesday, 9 July 2025, Dr Ndlozi shared that he wanted to see a crime-free South Africa. He warned like-minded South Africans to be wary of two individuals, claiming that despite their popularity in crime-fighting cycles, they weren't on the side of the people.

In the comments section under Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s warning, several netizens agreed and added names to the list of the people Mzansi should be wary of.

Source: Briefly News