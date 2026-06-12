LIMPOPO – A 13-year-old scholar was the only casualty of a horrific crash between a minibus taxi and a truck on 12 June 2026.

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A 13-year-old was the only victim of a crash between a minibus taxi and a truck in Limpopo. Image: @LimChronicle

Source: Twitter

The two vehicles collided near Sepanapudi in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, leaving 14 people injured and one person dead. According to the Department of Transport spokesperson, Mashudu Mabata, the minibus taxi changed lanes to avoid a pedestrian walking on the road. It then collided with the truck.

The drivers of both vehicles sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital for further treatment. He also urged motorists to exercise caution in the area as traffic officials and police were continuing to clear up the scene.

“Motorists are advised that traffic officials and the Police remain on the scene conducting clearance operations until the remaining lane is reopened to traffic. Road users are urged to exercise caution and patience, reduce speed, and adhere to all road safety regulations,” he said.

Source: Briefly News