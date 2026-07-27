The All Blacks captain will not be on the flight to South Africa, and Dave Rennie has explained the thinking behind the decision

A major selection call has raised questions ahead of New Zealand's blockbuster tour against the Springboks

The decision comes just weeks before the first Test, with the All Blacks taking an unexpected approach

Dave Rennie has explained why All Blacks captain Ardie Savea will miss the start of the South Africa tour. Image: Huw Fairclough

Source: Getty Images

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie has explained why captain Ardie Savea will not be on the flight to South Africa when New Zealand's Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour gets underway next month.

Instead of travelling with the rest of the 44-man squad, the veteran loose forward has been given additional time to recover after featuring throughout the July Nations Championship matches. The All Blacks faced France, Italy and Ireland.

Savea is expected to link up with the squad in South Africa before the first Test against the Springboks on 22 August.

Dave Rennie explains Ardie Savea decision

According to the All Blacks official website, Rennie said Savea's heavy workload over the past two years made the decision an easy one.

Rennie said the opening tour matches would give other senior players an opportunity to lead the side before Savea linked up with the squad in South Africa ahead of the first Test. He said the captain had carried a heavy workload over the past two years, adding:

"Ardie has carried a massive workload in the last couple of years and we think it is best for him to have an extended break so he can come back ready to lead us into the Test series."

Rennie added that the All Blacks had several experienced leaders who were capable of captaining the team during Savea's absence.

All Blacks coach Dave Rennie explains why captain Ardie Savea will miss the start of the South Africa tour. Image: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Source: Getty Images

All Blacks preparing for demanding Springboks tour

Rennie said every member of the 44-man touring squad would be needed during the seven-week trip.

The All Blacks begin the tour against the Stormers in Cape Town on 7 August before taking on the Sharks and Bulls. Savea is expected to arrive before the first Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park on 22 August.

Leadership group to step up before Savea returns

The delayed arrival gives New Zealand's experienced leadership group the opportunity to captain the side during the opening fixtures.

The All Blacks retained all 34 players from their unbeaten July Nations Championship campaign and added 10 more for the South Africa and United States tour.

Springboks face daunting 2027 Rugby World Cup knockout path

Briefly News also reported that the Springboks may have received a favourable pool for the 2027 Rugby World Cup, but their route to the title could become significantly tougher once the knockout rounds begin.

South Africa were drawn alongside Italy, Georgia and Romania in Pool B, making them favourites to progress. However, projections suggest Rassie Erasmus' side could then face either New Zealand or Australia in the quarter-finals before a possible semi-final against France.

Source: Briefly News