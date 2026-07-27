Dave Rennie has kept faith with the core of his unbeaten July squad for the demanding South Africa tour

Three uncapped players have earned places as the All Blacks prepare for four Tests against the Springboks

Captain Ardie Savea will join the squad later after being given additional recovery time

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Dave Rennie has named a 44-man All Blacks squad for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour. Image: Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

New Zealand have largely stuck with a winning formula after head coach Dave Rennie unveiled a 44-man All Blacks squad for Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Tour. Announced on Monday, 27 July, the touring group retains all 34 players who completed an unbeaten July campaign against France, Italy and Ireland.

Rennie also added 10 more players for a seven-week trip that includes four Tests against the Springboks. The tour opens against the Stormers in Cape Town on 7 August before matches against the Sharks, Bulls and Lions.

New Zealand will then face South Africa in a four-Test series beginning at Ellis Park on 22 August.

Three newcomers rewarded as familiar faces return

The biggest selection news is the inclusion of uncapped prop Siale Lauaki, loose forward Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa and fly-half Josh Jacomb, who could all make their Test debuts during the tour.

Rennie has also welcomed back several experienced internationals, including Rieko Ioane, Ethan Blackadder, Fabian Holland, George Bell, Ollie Norris, Timoci Tavatavanawai and Emoni Narawa.

Scott Barrett, Tamaiti Williams and Leicester Fainga'anuku were unavailable because of injury.

Savea to link up with squad before first Test

The All Blacks official website reports that Captain Ardie Savea will not travel with the squad at the start of the tour after being granted additional recovery time following a busy July schedule. He is expected to arrive in South Africa before the opening Test against the Springboks.

Rennie believes the demanding itinerary will require contributions from every player, describing the eight matches in six weeks as one of rugby's toughest assignments.

Full All Blacks squad for South Africa tour

Forwards: Asafo Aumua, Codie Taylor, Samisoni Taukei'aho, George Bell, Ethan De Groot, George Bower, Xavier Numia, Ollie Norris, Tyrel Lomax, Fletcher Newell, Pasilio Tosi, Siale Lauaki, Tupou Vaa'i, Patrick Tuipulotu, Josh Lord, Sam Darry, Fabian Holland, Peter Lakai, Simon Parker, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, Anton Segner, Ardie Savea (captain), Wallace Sititi, Semisi Tupou Ta'eiloa.

Backs: Cameron Roigard, Cortez Ratima, Kyle Preston, Ruben Love, Beauden Barrett, Damian McKenzie, Josh Jacomb, Jordie Barrett, Quinn Tupaea, Billy Proctor, Anton Lienert-Brown, Timoci Tavatavanawai, Caleb Clarke, Fehi Fineanganofo, Leroy Carter, Josh Moorby, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane and Emoni Narawa.

The All Blacks will conclude the tour with a historic fourth Test against the Springboks in Baltimore, the first meeting between the two rivals on United States soil.

Dave Rennie has named a 44-man All Blacks squad for the South Africa tour, with three uncapped players selected and captain Ardie Savea set to join later. Image: Craig Butland/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Springboks welcome back Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Briefly News also reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has named a 43-man squad for South Africa's Rugby Championship opener against Argentina on 8 August. Siya Kolisi and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu are among several experienced players returning from injury.

The squad also features the return of Eben Etzebeth, Handré Pollard, Lood de Jager and Franco Mostert.

Source: Briefly News