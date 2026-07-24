

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett said Siya Kolisi faces a genuine jersey battle after missing the July Nations Championship through injury

23-year-old Paul de Villiers impressed in three Tests against England, Scotland and Wales during Kolisi's absence in the Nations Championship

Mallett outlined key differences between the two No 6 options ahead of Kolisi's expected return against Argentina on 8 August 2026

Former Springbok coach Nick Mallett has warned that Siya Kolisi can no longer take his starting position for granted, saying the veteran flanker will need to deliver immediately upon returning from injury if he is to keep Paul de Villiers out of the No 6 jersey.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Prince William Cup with the team following their victory during the Quilter Nations Series 2025 rugby international match between Wales and South Africa. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Kolisi, 35, was absent throughout the Springboks' July Nations Championship campaign, missing Tests against England, Scotland and Wales. De Villiers, 23, stepped into the role and produced a series of impressive performances across all three matches, his first three Test appearances at that level.

The Bok captain is expected to return to action when South Africa face Argentina in Buenos Aires on 8 August.

Kolisi faces "squeaky-bum time," says Mallett

Mallett believes Kolisi faces increasing pressure to hold onto his place in the national team as younger players continue to impress.

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Speaking on the Talking Boks podcast, Mallett said Kolisi remains focused on playing at the 2027 Rugby World Cup, but warned that standout performances from Paul de Villiers have intensified the competition for a place in the back row. According to Mallett, Kolisi will need to consistently deliver at a high level if he wants to stay ahead of the rising loose forward.

Mallett also pointed out that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has built a squad with several leaders, meaning Kolisi's role as captain alone is unlikely to guarantee him a starting berth. He added that with Kwagga Smith sidelined through injury, De Villiers has effectively stepped into the impact role off the bench, further strengthening his case for regular selection.

The former coach concluded by saying the Springboks are entering a decisive phase where experienced players can no longer rely on their reputations. Instead, they must continue producing top performances if they hope to remain part of Erasmus' plans moving forward.

How the two flankers differ

Mallett outlined the contrasting qualities of Kolisi and de Villiers, explaining that each brings a different style to the role despite being equally effective.

Paul de Villiers in action during the 2026 Nations Championship match between South Africa and Scotland at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on July 11, 2026, in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Mallett described Kolisi as a strong, low-centred ball-carrier who thrives on direct physicality, regularly breaking through contact and keeping attacks alive with his offloading ability. He also praised the Springbok captain's defensive presence, noting that his Xhosa nickname, which translates to "Concrete Mixer," reflects the powerful way he plays the game.

In comparison, Mallett said De Villiers relies more on agility and footwork than brute force. Rather than taking defenders head-on, the young loose forward prefers to beat them with clever movement. He also singled out De Villiers' outstanding work at the breakdown, as well as his composure and willingness to adapt to referees' interpretations during matches.

While Mallett believes both players are highly effective, he pointed out that De Villiers has been producing excellent performances and holds a significant age advantage, with the rising star being almost 13 years younger than Kolisi.

Springboks star celebrates after hitting 50th cap

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe described reaching the 50-Test milestone as a dream come true after helping South Africa to a convincing 45-21 victory over England on Saturday.

The electric winger celebrated his landmark appearance in style, scoring a try and adding five successful conversions as the Springboks opened their Nations Championship campaign with an impressive bonus-point win.

Source: Briefly News