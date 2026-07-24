Rassie Erasmus has named his squad, but two experienced Springboks remain unavailable through injury

The missing duo played key roles in a memorable win over the All Blacks and their absence has sparked discussion

South Africa's squad depth will be tested as the rivalry with New Zealand takes centre stage

Rassie Erasmus will be without two injured Springboks against the All Blacks despite South Africa's impressive squad depth. Image: Hannah Peters

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has confirmed his squad for the Greatest Rivalry Tour and the Argentina fixture scheduled for 8 August, but two key players will play no part in either series due to ACL injuries.

Flanker Kwagga Smith and lock RG Snyman have both been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season. This leaves a notable gap in the squad that has become increasingly reliant on their impact off the bench.

Springboks lose two impact players

Rugby analyst Mark, who runs the X account Inside Rugby With Mark, pointed out the significance of the two absences in a post following Erasmus's squad announcement. As a New Zealand-based observer, Mark noted that the missing names were just as telling as those included.

Both players made decisive contributions during South Africa's victory over the All Blacks in Wellington last year. Kwagga Smith entered the game to inject energy into the back row and scored after receiving an offload from Pieter-Steph du Toit in the 69th minute, securing a crucial bonus-point try.

Snyman, introduced to add physical presence in the tight five, exploited a gap near the ruck in the 73rd minute and crossed under the posts, effectively ending any prospect of a New Zealand comeback.

Springboks depth tested ahead of Greatest Rivalry tour

Despite widespread confidence in the Springboks' squad depth, Mark argued that the absence of both Smith and Snyman would be felt throughout the series. The two players have consistently delivered high-impact performances in the latter stages of matches over recent seasons.

Both are expected to return ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, and Mark expressed hope that they would feature prominently in that tournament.

The Greatest Rivalry Tour represents one of the most anticipated fixtures on the rugby calendar, with the Springboks and All Blacks set to renew their storied contest. South Africa will face Argentina on 8 August before the series gets underway.

Rassie Erasmus has named his Springboks squad, but South Africa will head into the All Blacks series without injured forwards Kwagga Smith and RG Snyman. Image: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Paul De Villiers' rise piles pressure on Siya Kolisi ahead of Rugby Championship

Briefly News previously reported that Paul de Villiers announced himself on the international stage with a string of commanding displays after stepping in for the injured Siya Kolisi during the Springboks' July campaign.

The 23-year-old's rapid rise has intensified competition in South Africa's loose trio and sparked fresh debate over who should wear the No. 6 jersey when Kolisi returns.

Source: Briefly News