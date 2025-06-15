The untold story of Bumpy Johnson's daughters: Ruthie and Elease

Bumpy Johnson's daughters, Ruthie and Elease, maintained private lifestyles despite their dad's prominence in the criminal world. Sadly, they both passed away in the same year, one reportedly under the same circumstances as their father. What happened to the Johnson sisters?

Crime boss Bumpy Johnson (L). Forest Whitaker at the Gotham Hall in 2024 (R). Photo: @Alcatraz History on Facebook, Marleen Moise via Getty Images (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Ruthie and Elease's dad was a renowned crime boss in the Harlem.

in the Harlem. Elease struggled with drug addiction and shoplifting .

. The American crime drama TV series Godfather of Harlem tells the Johnson family story.

tells the Johnson family story. Ilfenesh Hadera portrays Mayme Hatcher, and Forest Whitaker portrays Bumpy in the series.

Ruthie and Elease's profile summary

Full name Elease Johnson Ruthie Johnson Gender Female Female Year of death 2006 2006 Birthplace USA USA Nationality American American Ethnicity African-American African-American Religion Christianity Christianity Hair colour Black Black Eye colour Dark brown Dark brown Parents Bumpy Johnson Bumpy Johnson and Mayme Hatcher Siblings 1 1

Bumpy Johnson's daughters had the same father but different mothers

Bumpy Johnson met his future wife, Mayme Hatcher, in April 1948. At the time, she was reportedly working as a waitress in a nightclub owned by actress and jazz singer Ethel Waters.

Bumpy Johnson's wife, Mayme Hatcher, and one of their daughters. Photo: @Bumpy Johnson & Johnson Family Films on Facebook (modified by author)

The pair exchanged nuptials after dating for about six months. Mayme and Bumpy had two kids, Ruthie Johnson from their union and Elease Johnson from his previous relationship.

Elease and Ruthie's dad was introduced to the world of crime by gangster William Hewett

When Bumpy Johnson was 14, his parents, William Johnson and Margaret Moultrie, sent him to live with his sister Mabel in Harlem after they noticed his disrespectful behaviour towards white people.

However, he soon dropped out of school, started working casual jobs, and became a mobster. In 1952, Bumpy was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug conspiracy but was released on parole in 1963.

He passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 62

On 7 July 1968, the famous mobster was having a meal at the Wells Restaurant when he had a heart attack. At the time, Bumpy was under federal indictment for drug conspiracy.

The late Bumpy Johnson and his great-grandson, Anthony Johnson. Photo: @TheRoot on X, @Bumpy Johnson & Johnson Family Films (modified by author)

Ruthie Johnson's mom, Mayme Hatcher, wrote a book about her husband

Mayme wrote a memoir titled Harlem Godfather: The Rap on My Husband, Ellsworth "Bumpy" Johnson, in 2008. The book was published when she was 93 years old. In it, Hatcher shared interesting facts about her marriage to the crime boss, per the Daily Mail.

As Bumpy's wife, I was allowed access to anywhere I wanted. I was treated like a queen and was constantly showered with gifts and jewellery.

The publication guided the portrayal of the mobster in notable films such as Godfather of Harlem and American Gangster. Mayme passed away in May 2009 at the age of 94.

Bumpy Johnson's children both passed away in 2006

Johnson's daughter, Elease, was unable to pursue higher education due to her dad's criminal past. She turned to drugs to cope with the bitterness and began shoplifting to sustain the habit.

Unfortunately, the celebrity daughter reportedly died due to a heart attack caused by narcotics overuse. The same year, Ruthie also passed away. However, the cause of her demise remains a mystery.

Bumpy Johnson in New York City (L). Ilfenesh Hadera at the 2024 Gotham TV Awards (R). Photo: @Bumpy Johnson & Johnson Family Films, John Nacion via Getty Images (modified by author)

Elease Johnson's child was raised by her grandparents after she fell into addiction

Elease had a daughter, Margaret, who purportedly helped her grandfather calculate profits from his drug business. Bumpy's grandchild was dubbed Annie Oakley of Harlem after she defeated a man who tried to steal from her despite being wheelchair-bound.]

Like her grandad, Margaret was widely recognised for her philanthropic endeavours. According to the New York Daily News, she passed away in 2016 at 66 and was survived by her only son, Anthony Johnson.

FAQs

Johnson's nickname "Bumpy" was derived from a bump on the back of his head. Below are some frequently asked questions about the mobster and his family:

How old was Bumpy Johnson?

The rich criminal (62 at the time of his passing) was born on 31 October 1905 in Charleston, South Carolina. He had an older brother, Willie, who was accused of killing a white man when Bumpy was 10.

Where was Bumpy Johnson's wife from?

Mayme Hatcher was born in Harlem, New York City in 1914. She was married to the crime boss for about two decades.

Forest Whitaker during a 2025 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show in Burbank, California. Photo: Chris Has

How rich was Bumpy Johnson?

According to We Got This Covered, Johnson's net worth was estimated to be between $50 million and $100 million at the time of his passing. He has amassed this wealth from his drug deals.

Bumpy and Malcolm X were good friends in the 1940s. Although Elease is in love with the revolutionary in the Godfather of Harlem series, it is unclear whether they dated in real life, considering Malcolm X had a wife.

Both of Bumpy Johnson's daughters are now late. Unlike their dad, little is known about their personal and professional lives. Ruthie's biological mom and Elease's step-mom passed away three years after them.

