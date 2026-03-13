Who is Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend? Meet WWE star, Myles Borne

On 24 February 2026, Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend, Myles Borne, became the NXT North American Champion after defeating reigning champion Ethan Page. The current WWE Women's World Champion took to Instagram to celebrate her partner's first championship win in a post that read:

I am so proud of you, Myles. You deserve this and so much more because I know how hard you work day after day.

Myles Borne's profile summary

Birth name David Bostian III Ring name Myles Borne Date of birth 25 May 1999 Age 26 years old (As of March 2026) Birthplace North Carolina, USA Nationality American Height 6'2" (188 cm) Weight 103 kg (227 lbs) Marital status Dating Girlfriend Stephanie Vaquer Profession Wrestler Social media Instagram

Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend, Myles, is a North Carolina native

David Bostian III, popularly known by his ring name Myles Borne, was born in 1999 in Wilmington, a coastal port city in North Carolina. Speaking with Wilmington Today in October 2024, he narrated how wrestling with his friends on their backyard trampoline was one of his favourite childhood pastimes.

We would shove, flip, slam and jostle one another, attempting to copy the moves of WWE stars Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton.

Myles was born with Persistent Pulmonary Hypertension of the Newborn

During a 2025 interview with Vic Joseph, Myles narrated how complications from persistent fetal circulation rendered him mostly deaf.

When I was born, doctors gave me a 15% survival chance because blood was not flowing properly to my lungs. I flat-lined twice during a five-minute flight to the hospital. Although I survived the condition, the radiation from the ventilator left me 90% deaf.

Borne shared how learning how to read lips became a "cheat code" for him from a young age, saying:

I did not start talking until I was 4. Growing up, I used to grab my parents' faces and point them towards me so I could read their lips. During car rides, I would have them put the rear-view mirror in front of their faces so I could understand what they were saying.

Myles revealed that, although most kids avoided him growing up due to communication barriers, he eventually learned to view his hearing impairment as an "advantage" in his pursuit of a wrestling career.

Borne started wrestling in kindergarten and joined WWE in 2022

Myles' parents, David and Bobbi, introduced him to the Greco-Roman wrestling. When he was 5, they signed him up with the local club program, Port City Pirates, so that he could learn self-defence. Dan Willis coached Borne through his high school years.

In March 2022, he reported to the WWE Performance Centre to begin his training with WWE. Myles made his in-ring debut in a 2022 episode of NXT Level Up. So far, he has competed against several fellow wrestlers, including Charlie Dempsey and Oba Femi.

Borne is the current NXT North American Champion in his first reign. Speaking with Wilmington Today, the sportsman revealed that he had accomplished one of his late father's wishes.

I promised my dad before he passed that I would be in the WWE, and I have done it.

Inside Myles Borne's relationship with Stephanie Vaquer

Dating rumours between Stephanie and Myles began in mid-May 2025 after photos of them together circulated online, including reports that he had introduced her to his family. Oba Femi seemingly confirmed the pair's relationship during a May 2025 interview on WFLA News Channel 8 while promoting NXT Battleground.

He casually referred to Borne as "Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend". About a month later, Myles alluded to Stephanie as his "Chilean Queen". In February 2026, the couple shared a PDA-filled Valentine's Day moment on social media.

The couple supports each other's wrestling careers

On 20 September 2025, Stephanie defeated Iyo Sky to become the WWE Women's World Champion. Four days later, Myles celebrated his partner via an Instagram post, referring to her as "My love".

I am so proud of you. You are special and amazing in and out of the ring. I have never doubted you for a moment. Keep reaching for the stars, babe. I love you.

In response, Vaquer wrote:

This victory is ours. Not only did you take care of me the three weeks before the match when I was sick, but you have also supported me every single day since we met. I love you too.

FAQs

Myles Borne and Stephanie Vaquer have been dubbed a "power couple" after they both won major championships in early 2026. Here are some frequently asked questions about them:

What is the age difference between Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne?

Stephanie (32 years old) was born on 29 March 1993 in San Fernando, Chile. She is 6 years and 2 months older than her boyfriend, Myles.

Is Myles Borne married?

As of March 2026, Myles is no longer with his wife, Jadyn. The pair exchanged nuptials in May 2023, but reportedly split in early 2025.

Who is Stephanie Vaquer's ex-boyfriend?

Stephanie started dating Rogelio Reyes, better known by his ring name El Cuatrero, while they were both working for CMLL. On 10 March 2023, the wrestler was arrested and charged with domestic violence and attempted murder, days after she filed a criminal complaint against him.

Conclusion

Stephanie Vaquer's boyfriend is Myles Borne. The wrestling couple confirmed their relationship in June 2025, putting to rest months of dating speculations. The pair often celebrates each other's career milestones on social media.

