Who is Ronnie Radke's girlfriend? Meet Dana Dentata, Canadian rapper and model

Ronnie Radke's girlfriend, Dana Dentata, is a Canadian artist known for her songs 'TND' and 'Apology'. The couple started dating in early 2025, a few months after the Falling In Reverse frontman came out of his high-profile relationship with English professional wrestler Saraya.

Ronnie Radke performs on August 14, 2025, in The Woodlands, Texas (L) and Dana Dentata at Vegan Fashion Week on October 9, 2023, in LA (R). Photo: Marcus Ingram/Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Dana Dentata's profile summary

Full name Dana Marie Wright Date of birth July 23, 1990 Age 35 years old (as of March 2026) Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Profession Musician, model Genre Hip-hop, metal, punk, horrorcore Record label Roadrunner Records Social media Instagram YouTube Facebook

Ronnie Radke's girlfriend, Dentata, is a Toronto native

Dana Marie Wright, popularly known by her stage name Dentata, was born in 1990 in Etobicoke, a suburb of Toronto, Ontario. She shared in her November 2022 interview with Ladygunn that it was fun growing up there.

I loved going to Downtown Toronto with my friends all the time. There were always a lot of shows to go to. There were so many good bands, and I'm nostalgic for that time when everyone I knew was in a band, and all we did was go to shows or play shows.

Dana Dentata is now based in Los Angeles, California. She relocated to the United States in 2017 to pursue her music career.

Five facts about Ronnie Radke's girlfriend, Dana Dentata. Photo: @danadentata (modified by author)

Source: Original

Dana Dentata lost her mother as a teenager

Ronnie Radke's partner, Dentata, experienced tragedy in 2004 when her mother died just two weeks before the singer celebrated her 14th birthday. She told Louder Sound in a September 2021 interview that her family pushed her into a modelling career right after the loss.

I think my mom was my person, and when she was gone, they didn't know what to do with me. My dad wasn't very involved; he was always working. Then they were sending me to Milan by myself, and I lived there by myself. That was not good.

Dana Dentata in May 2025. Photo: @danadentata (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Dana Dentata's genre-blending music career

At 18, Dana became the frontwoman of an all-girl metal-punk band called Dentata in Canada. When the group broke up in 2013, she returned to modelling and later became an exotic dancer at The Brass Rail in Toronto, according to Revolver Magazine.

Dana returned to music in 2018 with her breakout hit TND, followed by the hip-hop EP, DANAVI$ION and the 2019 EP, Daddy Loves You. She signed with Roadrunner Records in 2020 and released her solo debut album, Pantychrist, in 2021. Her latest EP, 'In Loving Memory', was released in January 2025.

The Toronto native draws inspiration from artists like Eminem, Motörhead, rapper DMX, and Britney Spears. She has received co-signs from rock star Marilyn Manson and rapper Ye.

Dentata's music is inspired by life experiences, including her previous toxic romance and being groomed by an older man when she was a teenager. She is known for trying to dismantle patriarchal standards in the industry. Dana's style is a provocative fusion of metal, horrorcore, shock rock, and hip-hop.

Dana Dentata performs during the ALT LDN Festival at Clapham Common on August 30, 2021, in London, England. Photo: Lorne Thomson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Inside Dana Dentata and Ronnie Radke's relationship

Dentata and the Falling In Reverse frontman have been linked since early 2025. Ronnie confirmed their romance in March when he shared a short video of the Canadian rapper during his band's Australian tour.

The pair have mainly kept their relationship low-key but occasionally post to each other on social media. In May 2025, Dana uploaded an Instagram video of Ronnie Radke tattooing his initials on her finger.

Dana Dentata in May 2025. Photo: @danadentata (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Why did Saraya leave Ronnie?

Before his romance with Dana Dentata, Ronnie Radke was in a six-year relationship with Norwich-born AEW wrestler Saraya. The pair started dating in late 2018 and split around October 2024.

The rock star confirmed his breakup with the English professional wrestler in January 2025, saying they still lived close to each other and remained friends. Saraya also told TMZ Sports that they just drifted apart amid their respective busy schedules.

It was meant to be. We're good friends, though. It ended amicably and positively. We just drifted apart in a way; we're just better off as friends.

Ronnie Radke and Saraya during the 2019 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 28, 2019, in Park City, Utah. Photo: Rich Fury (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ronnie Radke has a daughter with Crissy Henderson

The rock star has never been married but was previously engaged to former Playboy model Crissy Henderson in the early 2010s. They welcomed their daughter, Willow Grace Radke, in June 2013.

Radke and Crissy broke up shortly after their child's birth and have continued to co-parent. Other Ronnie Radke's ex-girlfriends have included reality TV star Caroline Burt, Sally Watts, Mandy Murders, and Audrey Kitching.

Ronnie Radke performs during the Warped Tour at Shoreline Waterfront on July 27, 2025, in Long Beach. Photo: Scott Dudelson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Conclusion

Ronnie Radke's girlfriend, Dana Dentata, complements his boundary-pushing style and aesthetics. The artists are the current 'it' couple in the alternative scene.

