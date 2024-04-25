Who are DMX's kids? Meet the American rapper's children

DMX was an American rapper, actor, and songwriter. He is widely recognised for his aggressive rapping style and lyrics ranging from hardcore to prayers. Some of his famous songs include Ruff Ryders' Anthem, Where the Hood At?, and Party Up (Up in Here). The legendary rapper’s personal life has been of interest to many, as fans and critics alike seek to unravel his relationships. Who are DMX's kids?

DMX and his ex-wife Tashera with their kids (L). The rapper with his son Tacoma (C). DMX with his son Xavier (R). Photo: Robin Platzer, New York Daily News Archive, Jim Spellman (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

DMX was born Earl Simmons in Mount Vernon, New York, on 18 December 1970. He started his musical journey in the early 1990s when he was in his twenties. The rapper passed away on 9 April 2021 but left a legacy that continues to resonate in the music industry. Here is everything you need to know about DMX’s children.

DMX’s profile summary

Full name Earl Simmons Popular as DMX Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1970 Age 52 years old (at the time of death) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Mount Vernon, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5’10’’ (180 centimetres) Weight 154 lbs (70 kilograms) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Joe Barker Mother Arnett Simmons Siblings 2 Children 15 School Yonkers Middle High School George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School Profession Rapper, actor, songwriter Social media Instagram Facebook

Who are DMX's kids?

One of the most sought-after questions is –how many kids did DMX have? The late American rapper allegedly had a total of 15 children with different women. Some of the rapper’s children were born as early as the 1990s, while others were born as recently as 2019. Below are DMX’s kids’ names and their ages as of 2024.

1. Xavier Simmons

Xavier Simmons in a white T-shirt. Photo: @koolmilt on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Xavier Simmons is DMX’s oldest son. He was born from his father’s marriage to Tashera Simmons in 1992. As of 2024, Xavier Simmons is 32 years old. He is a singer and songwriter, following in his father's footsteps.

He is also an actor and the author of the book Perils & Promise, a book that dissects human conditions through a series of short stories and journal entries. In October 2021, a court named Xavier Simmons, along with his mother and two brothers, as temporary co-administrators of the DMX estate.

2. Tacoma Simmons

DMX with his son Tacoma Simmons at the Ziegfeld Theater in 2003. Photo: New York Daily News Archive (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tacoma Simmons is DMX’s second-born son with his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons. He was born on 27 August 1999 and is 24 years old as of May 2024. Like his elder brother, Tacoma has an interest in the entertainment scene as he is a musical composer.

3. Sean Simmons

Sean Simmons playing football (L). DMX's son in a grey Nike jacket with red inner lining (R). Photo: @s_simmons49 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The legendary rapper welcomed his third son, Sean Simmons, on 10 June 2002. Sean is 21 years old as of May 2024. Judging from his Instagram account, he occasionally plays football.

4. Praise Mary Ella Simmons

Praise Mary Ella Simmons and her mother Tashera. Photo: @tasherasimmons on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Praise Mary Ella Simmons is the fourth child of DMX from his marriage with Tashera Simmons. Mary Ella was born on 18 April 2005 and is 19 years old as of 2024. She is the only daughter of DMX and Tashera Simmons.

5. Sasha Simmons

Sasha Simmons and her father DMX. Photo: @sasharaaavenn on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DMX had Sasha Simmons with Patricia Tejo in 2002. After her father’s demise in 2001, Sasha took to X (Twitter) to share a heartfelt tribute, expressing her gratitude for having DMX as her father.

Nothing will ever explain how I feel, how this all feels. My twin, I love you. There’s always been so many misconceptions about who…you were, but that didn’t matter because I knew who…you were. Eternally grateful to have had you. I love you forever, Dad.

6. Sonovah Junior

DMX's daughter Sonovah Junior. Photo: Michael Bezjian (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sonovah Hillman Junior is DMX’s daughter he had with Sonovah Hillman Sr. Sonovah was born in 2009. DMX’s daughter is following in her father's footsteps and has released three songs: TikTok Kid (2021), Expensive featuring Ari P (2021), Hold My Head Up (2021), and I Hate Zoom featuring Ya Girl Toodles.

7. Aidyn and K’ydn Simmons

Aidyn and K’ydn Simmons with their mother, Pebbles Junell. Photo: @pebblesjunell on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

K'ydn and Aidyn Simmons are DMX's twins, born on 5 December 2019. The legendary rapper welcomed the twins from his relationship with the Instagram fitness model Pebbles Junell. One of the twins, K’dyn, was born with Down Syndrome.

DMX’s baby mama, Pebbles, keeps her loyal fans updated on K'dyn's journey through frequent posts on her Instagram account. On 26 February 2021, she posted a picture of her twins along with a caption:

I’m not sure why Allah chose me to be a #trisomy21 mom but I’m SOOOO GLAD HE Did!!! K’dyn is soo strong, motivated and inspiring. My baby never gives up. He finally got his #suresteps. (which is equipment that help build his ankle muscle, which keep his foot and ankle from turning inward) He did such a wonderful job today in physical therapy…Aidyn started walking two days ago and he’s soo excited lol.

8. Jada Oden-Simmons

Jada Oden-Simmons was born to the rapper and Davita Oden. Davita is a former model from Buffalo, New York, United States. The rapper and Davita met at a nightclub. His daughter, Jada, was born in 2002.

In May 2005, Davita filed a paternity petition, presenting DNA results indicating a 99.9% likelihood that the rapper was her child’s father. Pending the judgment, DMX was ordered to pay $5,000 a month in child support. Owen-Simmons was one of the speakers during her late father’s homegoing service.

9. Aaliyah Taraji Mitchelle Walton-Simmons

DMX on stage with daughter Aaliyah during his performance at Revolution on 6 July 2012 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Vallery Jean (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Aaliyah Taraji Mitchelle Walton-Simmons, born in 2011, is the daughter of DMX with Shikoya Hartley (Walton). The legendary rapper introduced his daughter on stage in 2012 during a concert. Aaliyah is named after American singer Aaliyah Haughton, who died in a plane crash in 2001.

10. Javon Wayne-Simmons

In 2004, DMX underwent a paternity test after Monique Wayne asserted that the rapper was the father of her child. Despite DMX’s denial, a court-ordered DNA test confirmed his paternity. Consequently, a judge ruled that he must pay Monique $1.5 million in damages for defamation and making false statements about her.

11. Z’riyah and Emmanuel Simmons

Yadira Borrego and her children Z’riyah and Emmanuel Simmons. Photo: @yadiraborrego on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

DMX shares two children, Z’riyah Simmons and Emmanuel Simmons, with his former partner, Yadira Borrego, a Cuban model. The duo had a nine-year relationship before DMX got engaged to Desiree Lindstrom. Emmanuel is currently nine years old, while Z’riyah’s age remains undisclosed.

12. Exodus Simmons

DMX and his son, Exodus Simmons. Photo: @OdaneDSage on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Exodus is DMX's youngest child he had with Desiree Lindstrom, an aspiring aesthetician. DMX and Desiree started seeing Desiree in 2013 and welcomed their son, Exodus, in 2016.

13. Raven Barmer-Simmons

In October 2021, Raven Barmer-Simmons, a woman from Georgia, emerged, claiming that she was the rapper’s daughter. She joined DMX’s other children in seeking a portion of his estate, maintaining that she was the rapper's 15th child.

Raven Barmer-Simmons claimed to be a rapper like him and mentioned that she was in the process of working on releasing an album. However, her relationship with the rapper remains unconfirmed.

DMX’s relationships

DMX had nine known baby mamas, including his wife of many years, Tashera Simmons. They tied the knot in 1999 but became estranged in 2005 as a result of multiple arrests, prison stints, and drug issues. In 2012, Tashera filed for divorce, ending their 11-year marriage in 2014.

Besides Tashera Simmons, the rapper’s known baby mamas include Patricia Trejo, Sonovah Hillman Sr., Davita Oden, Monique Wayne, Pebbles Junell, Desiree Lindstrom, Yadira Borrego, and Shikoya Hartley (Walton).

Did DMX have 17 kids?

The rapper’s total number of children is unclear. However, he is believed to have 15 children.

Who are Tashera Simmons’ children with DMX?

DMX and his ex-wife Tashera Simmons’ kids are Praise Mary Ella, Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons.

Does DMX have a daughter?

DMX daughters are Praise Mary Ella, Sasha Simmons, Sonovah Hillman Junior, Jada Oden-Simmons, Aaliyah Taraji Mitchelle Walton-Simmons, Z’riyah, and Raven Barmer-Simmons.

Who is DMX's son?

The rapper’s sons are Xavier, Tacoma, Sean Simmons, K'ydn, Aidyn Simmons, Javon Wayne, and Emmanuel Simmons.

What happened to DMX as a child?

The American rapper had a rough childhood that included abuse, illness, and time away from his family. According to the New York Post, DMX was beaten by his mother and her boyfriends as early as age 6.

DMX's kids are speculated to total 15. The late rapper had 4 children with his ex-wife, Tashera Simmons and at least 11 other children with different women.

READ ALSO: Ryan Garcia’s net worth: How much does the boxing star make?

Briefly.co.za recently published an exciting post about Ryan Garcia’s net worth. Ryan Garcia is a testament to how wise financial investments and strategic career choices can lead to unparalleled wealth.

In addition to his fight earnings, Ryan’s income is significantly bolstered by endorsement deals and sponsorships. The American boxer has struck deals with major brands like Adidas, Gymshark, Gatorade, and 1800 Tequila. What is Ryan Garcia’s salary per fight?

Source: Briefly News