Morgan Wallen's girlfriend: Who is the country star dating now?

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter who gained notoriety for competing in the sixth season of The Voice. He has received several accolades for his natural talent, including 14 Billboard Music Awards. But beyond his illustrious career, the star has also made headlines for his high-profile relationships. So, who is Morgan Wallen's girlfriend?

Morgan Wallen at the iHeartRadio Music Festival (L). The singer at the CMA Awards (R).

Wallen knows how to write about love and heartbreak, but how much first-hand experience does he have in the romance department? Take a peek at the singer’s dating life, including his near marriage to the content creator and social media personality KT Smith and the son they share.

Morgan Wallen's profile summary

Full name Morgan Cole Wallen Nickname Morgan Gender Male Date of birth 13 May 1993 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Sneedville, Tennessee, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater Gibbs High School Height 5’10’’ (180 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Marital status Children 1 Parents Lesli and Tommy Wallen Siblings 3 (Lacey, Ashlyne and Mikaela Wallen) Profession Singer, songwriter Years active 2014-present Net worth $12 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook YouTube

How old is Morgan Wallen?

Morgan Cole Wallen (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 13 May 1993 in Sneedville, Tennessee, USA. His mother, Lesli, worked as a teacher, while his dad, Tommy, once served as a local church pastor.

Morgan Wallen at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As a teenager, Wallen’s family relocated to Knox County, where he graduated from Gibbs High School.

He played as a shortstop and pitcher for the school’s baseball team. Unfortunately, Cole’s sporting career ended after he tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his senior year.

Who is Morgan Wallen’s girlfriend?

Due to Morgan’s popularity, details about his love life have always been subject to public scrutiny. So, is Morgan Wallen currently in a relationship?

The singer is currently single. In a 2023 interview with Lon Helton, Wallen revealed that he was not seeing anyone.

I do not have anybody right now. It is hard. Just how busy I have been. I got a son, I got an album, I got a tour, I have got all these things I do. I hunt. It is really hard for me to make time for that. I want to, though. I think I am coming up on my ‘settle down phase.’ We will see. I’ am not in a hurry.

Morgan Wallen’s dating history

Who has Morgan Wallen dated? The renowned country music singer has been in a few relationships over the years. Here is a glimpse of the women Cole has been romantically linked with.

Katie Smith (2017-2021)

Katie Smith (L) and her son, Indigo Wilder (R).

Katie Dell Smith, popularly known as KT Smith, reportedly started dating Cole in 2017. The duo met on Snapchat and dated for a few months before they got engaged. Is Morgan Wallen married to Katie Smith?

The pair’s engagement was short-lived, as they called it off in 2019. KT Smith and Morgan Wallen had an on-and-off relationship and welcomed their son, Indigo Wilder, on 10 July 2020.

They allegedly parted ways in 2021 due to Morgan’s infidelity. Nonetheless, the ex-couple co-parent their child, who is currently three years old.

Paige Lorenze (2021-2022)

Paige Lorenze at the US Open Tennis Championships (L). The social media personality at the New York Magazine's photoshoot.

How did Morgan Wallen and Paige Lorenze meet? It is unclear how the duo first met since they kept their relationship from the spotlight.

They purportedly started dating in 2021 before going public through an Instagram post in February 2022. However, the pair broke up soon after because of Paige’s alleged suspicion that Cole had multiple partners.

Megan Moroney (2023)

Megan Moroney at the CMT Music Awards at Moody Centre in Austin, Texas.

Rumours about Morgan Wallen and Megan Moroney dating surfaced in 2023 after the latter was spotted wearing Cole’s shirt when promoting her song Tennessee Orange.

In an interview with SiriusXM's The Highway, she later confirmed that the shirt belonged to the Whiskey Glasses singer. Further speculation about their relationship arose from the lyrics of the song Tennessee Orange.

In the song, Megan describes somebody she fell in love with, who is believed to be Wallen. The lyrics read,

I met somebody, and he's got blue eyes

He opens the door, and he doesn't make me cry

He ain't from where we're from

But he feels like home, yeah

He's got me doin' things I've never done

In Georgia, they call it a sin

I'm wearing Tennessee orange for him

Morgan Wallen’s career

Cole released his debut EP, Stand Alone, in 2015 after his elimination from The Voice. The following year, he signed with Big Loud and released his first album, If I Know Me, in 2018. It charted at number one on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

His second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, made history by becoming the only country album in the 64-year history of Billboard 200 to top the chart in its first seven weeks in February 2021.

Singer Morgan Wallen at the SiriusXM Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

Morgan’s third album, One Thing At A Time, topped the Billboard 200 non-consecutively for 18 weeks. Interestingly, all its 36 tracks made it to the Billboard Hot 100, breaking the record for most hits by an artist on the chart at one time. Below are some of Morgan Wallen’s songs:

Up Down (2018)

(2018) The Way I Talk (2018)

(2018) Whiskey Glasses (2018)

(2018) Wasted on You (2021)

(2021) 7 Summers (2021)

(2021) More Than My Hometown (2021)

(2021) Cowgirls (2023)

(2023) You Proof (2023)

(2023) Everything I Love (2023)

(2023) I Wrote The Book (2023)

(2023) Man Made a Bar (2023)

Who is Morgan Wallen's girlfriend? The country music star is currently single. However, he dated American social media influencers Katie Smith and Paige Lorenze. Wallen has a child, Indigo Wilder, with his ex-fiancee KT Smith.

