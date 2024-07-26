A young woman shared an old video of herself pranking her mother into thinking she was applying for a scholarship

The daughter lied about being homeless, being born on the streets and not having food to eat at school

Social media users rushed to the comment section to share their laughs and applaud the mother's patience

A daughter pranked her mother into thinking she was applying for funding. Images: @latoya.n_.

Source: TikTok

A young woman pretended to apply for a scholarship and pranked her unaware mother in the process.

Siphesihle Ndlovu, who uses the handle @latoya.n__ on TikTok, took to the popular app to share an old clip of herself fooling her mom. In the video, the duo introduce themselves before the young woman lies about her upbringing.

The TikTokker said many things, such as not having food to eat at school, and being born and living on the streets.

The mother was not having any of it. She said to Siphesihle (who received encouragement from her sister off-camera):

"Aren't you applying for a scholarship? Then why do you have to lie and say all these ridiculous things? You were raised by a single mom. Start it from there, and that's it."

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Netizens react to scholarship prank

People rushed to the keyboards to share how comical they found the video. Some also commented on the mother's beauty and composure.

@busibhelekazi applauded the young woman for the prank's execution:

"You guys did this prank perfectly. No laughing. I love the sister whispering."

@melisa_sibeko laughed and said:

"Your mom has patience, yoh. Love her."

@makentane applauded and spoke to the mother, saying:

"I absolutely love your parenting and how you call them to order. It shows the principles and morals you taught them."

@user22vdnsp9ey shared with the online community:

"I love women and mothers who don't take nonsense."

Woman pranks mom about pet-sitting snake

