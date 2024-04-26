A naughty woman played a dangerous prank on her African mother, and she received what she expected

The lady told her mother that a friend of hers wanted her to petsit for the weekend

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing at the joke and showing love to the mom

A daughter hilariously pranked her African mom. Images: @adorbez.mulatto

Source: Instagram

A woman played a rough prank on her mother, asking her to petsit a huge snake.

@veronica_staana took to her TikTok account and shared a WhatsApp chat between her and her mom regarding the petsitting. The woman started by telling her mom she has a friend who wants her to petsit.

She said the friend even offered to pay her. She would bring the pet home. The mother asked what kind of pet that was. The woman then sent a picture of a snake, and things went South. The mother started using vulgar language—lol.

The mom told her daughter never to bring Lucifer into her house, and she doesn't care about the money. The daughter then told her mom that she was joking. The stressed lady responded by saying she must not joke like that.

Woman pulls pet prank on her mom

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTok users laughed at the prank

The video garnered over 96k likes, with many online users finding the joke funny.

@Sive Majola said:

"Can we see your mom please ."

@ ✨ loved:

"This is by far my favorite Pet prank ."

@Dima observed:

" Your mom is soft spoken and loud at the same time."

@Beauty_in_boohle said:

"Everything and everyone was sworn at."

@sis R’ asked:

"Why is the meeting catching strays? "

@Nela was entertained:

"It's how her voice changes ."

@Tlotliso_Yaya stanned:

"Xhosa mother's take the cup ."

Men run away from fake snake at golf course

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video of a snake prank at a golf course that went viral.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @whistle, different men are pranked with a toy snake. All of their reactions were hilarious. The person who did the prank tied the snake around a golf stick. When a person takes the golf stick, he shouts, activating the other person's scary mode.

Source: Briefly News