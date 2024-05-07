Khaya Mthethwa refuted allegations of cheating made by social media users regarding the end of his marriage to former Miss SA Ntando Kunene

The accusations arose after he shared a heartfelt post about the difficulty of parting with his son after spending time with him

Mthethwa warned the trolls not to speak about things they do not know, emphasising that they should refrain from commenting without full knowledge of the situation

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South African gospel star Khaya Mthethwa fired back at social media users claiming that he was the reason why his marriage to former Miss SA Ntando Kunene ended.

Khaya Mthethwa has fired back at fans accusing him of cheating on his ex-wife Ntando. Image: @kunene_ntando and @khayamthethwa

Source: Instagram

Khaya Mthethwa refutes cheating allegations

Top gospel singer Khaya Mthethwa had time to respond to social media users alleging that he cheated on his ex-wife Ntando Kunene. It all started when the star shared how hard it was for him to drop off his son after spending some time with him.

The singer told his fans to count it a blessing if they are still living with their children. The post read:

"Count it a blessing to live with your child… drop offs are so heart breaking. "

Fans allege Khaya Mthethwa cheated on his wife

Surprisingly, social media users accused the gospel singer of breaking his own home. Many noted that he was the reason why Ntando left him because of his affairs with other women.

@Queen_Tsholo8 said:

"You broke your own home, live with it!!"

@mstamaar commented:

"Kodwa nje you’re the one who proudly told God that you don’t wanna get married anymore. You didn’t want your family anymore. Bekusho wena ku nkulunkulu ubucanga ukuthi kuzoba njani? YOU ASKED GOD FOR THIS…!!! Uzenzile aka khalelwa."

@Ms_Elljay added:

"Consequences of your infidelity."

@Banturich commented:

"You broke your own home njena."

@O_Ol_we2 noted:

"When you cheated on your wife and decided to leave the kid behind what did you think was gonna happen"

Responding to the trolls, the singer warned them not to comment about the things they do not know. He said:

"Kwangafana nawe ukukhuluma into ongayazi "

Dumi Mkokstad and Dr Ziphozenkosi’s marriage under threat

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that award-winning gospel singer Dumi Mkokstad and his beautiful wife Dr Ziphozenkosi Nzimande's marriage is reportedly under threat after a woman from Sandton rocked up at Dumi's parents' house claiming to be his wife.

Dumi Mkokstad's father recently revealed that a woman claiming to be his son's wife went to his house in Mt Ayliff, Eastern Cape. Falithenjwa Nzimande told Sunday World that this is not the first time the incident has taken place.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News