MK party membership: A step-by-step guide to joining uMkhonto weSizwe

Jacob Zuma’s new political party, uMkhonto weSizwe, has been causing a stir in South Africa's political atmosphere and has shaken the ANC's faith in its decades-long supporters, who are looking for other familiar favourite politicians to turn to. What do we know about the MK party that Jacob Zuma spearheads? Read on for details on MK party membership and how you can join.

Jacob Zuma is the new MK Party’s leader. Photo: Rajesh Jantilal and Kyodo News Stills (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

uMkhonto weSizwe is a political party that has shaken the current political atmosphere. Also known as the MK party, uMkhonto weSizwe provides ANC supporters with a choice if they are unhappy with the party's current success rate and inner workings.

According to SABC News, KwaZulu-Natal has the most MK party supporters. The party has not made any significant impact in other provinces. Still, it released its manifesto in Johannesburg and addressed how the city is in disarray and would benefit from another ruling party making the necessary changes.

Who is in the MK party membership?

There is no confirmation or reports on MK party membership numbers, especially considering the party is in its infancy. However, IOL reported that Jacob Zuma's expected keynote address at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, South Africa, on May 18, 2024, expected 30,000 party supporters.

However, the party accused the stadium's management of purposely preventing party members and supporters from moving freely or taking photos. Head of elections, Muzi Ntshingila, said:

'We are not allowed to take pictures. We are not allowed to move around the stadium and we are also not allowed to even do interviews. But, of course, we understand what we are faced with and we are very focussed towards this event and ensuring that this event is successful. So, whatever happens, it will not deter us because our objective is one, and that is to get a two-thirds majority in the elections.

How many people joined the MK party?

As of May 18, 2024, there are no official numbers regarding how many South Africans have joined the new political party. In December 2023, MSN reported that as of December 18 2023, the party's website had one million people navigating the website in hopes of joining the party.

What does the MK party stand for?

The MK Party stands for uMkhonto weSizwe. Britannica reports that uMkhonto weSizwe means 'Spear of the Nation' and has the same name as the ANC's military wing, which is now defunct.

Who is the founder of uMkhonto weSizwe?

Jabulani Khumalo is the founder of the MK party, which was officially registered with South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on September 7, 2023. However, one of the party's announcements mentioned that the party was created under the instruction and on behalf of Jacob Zuma.

The MK Party has gathered a notable following since its inception in December 2023. Photo: uMkhonto weSizwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is the leader of the MK political party?

There is some back-and-forth regarding who indeed runs the left-wing party. As of May 18, 2024, Jabulani Khumalo maintained he was the leader, but online reports have stated Jacob Zuma is still the party leader.

Bonginkosi Khanyile was the MK party youth leader. However, BusinessLIVE reported that a letter dated April 9, 2024, says: 'You are hereby removed from the position of national coordinator uMkhontowe Sizwe Youth League (MKYL).' It is unknown who the new youth party leader is when writing on May 18, 2024.

Is Zuma suspended from MK?

The party's support increased once Jacob Zuma announced in mid-December that he would support MK in the 2024 elections. However, the party's leadership drastically changed by April 2024 when Jabulani was removed as a party member.

Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela publicly stated that leaders Jabulani Khumalo, Ray Khumalo, Bheki Manzini, Lebo Moepeng and Rochelle Davidson were expelled as an act of 'cleansing itself of rogue elements.' A SowetanLIVE article reported that Nhlamulo said:

'At a meeting held by the national leadership core, and in light of the attempts by external forces to destabilise the MK Party, whose aim is to advance a revolution of the people, the national leadership core has taken a decision to expel these comrades.'

Further controversies

In May 2024, Jabulani wrote a letter accusing Jacob of 'several acts of misconduct' regarding activities within the MK Party and requesting his removal from the party. At the time of writing, it remains unclear who spearheads the political party.

The party had a million people visit their website on December 18, 2023. Photo: uMkhonto weSizwe on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is MK under ANC?

There is some confusion regarding where uMkhonto weSizwe falls under, as the ANC had a military branch under the same name. uMkhonto weSizwe was the name of the now-defunct ANC's military wing established by Nelson Mandela following the tragic events of the Sharpeville Massacre on March 21, 1960.

The name holds massive political significance and symbolism as the army wing fought to end Apartheid in South Africa and the violence associated with it. The ANC took the new MK party to court over using the same name, with the concern of breaching trademark law.

However, a Durban court disagreed and allowed the use of the name. BBC News reported that before the ANC took the MK party to court for the name, they also unsuccessfully attempted to stop the MK Party from running in South Africa's elections. The ANC claimed the party had not met the official registration criteria.

MK party membership registration online

The MK party’s website discusses its manifesto and how it aims to transform South Africa's current political landscape. The MK party membership registration online application process is quick.

Step 1: Follow the registration link here.

Follow the registration link here. Step 2: Fill out the MK party membership form by adding your personal information.

MK party membership: A step-by-step guide to joining uMkhonto weSizwe. Photo: MK Party

Source: UGC

STEP 3 Make a donation of a minimum of R10 and upload the proof of payment directly to the website. These are the banking details:

Make a donation of a minimum of R10 and upload the proof of payment directly to the website. These are the banking details: Bank : Standard Bank,

: Standard Bank, Account Holder: Mkhonto Wesizwe

Mkhonto Wesizwe Account No. : 10210849418

: 10210849418 Account Type: Current Account

Current Account Branch Code: 051001

051001 SWIFT Code: SBZAZAJJ

Make a donation. Photo: @MK Party

Source: UGC

STEP 4: Agree to the MK Party Membership Oath Declaration and click on Register.

MK party membership: A step-by-step guide to joining uMkhonto weSizwe. Photo: @MK Party

Source: UGC

E-mail the party at info@mkparty.co.za, and follow them on X (Twitter) or Facebook.

Although uMkhonto weSizwe is only a few months old, South Africans are interested in the Zuma-backed and run party. Detailed above is how to join the MK party membership. The party has experienced a massive influx of visitors to the website and is establishing itself as a political force to keep an eye on during the country's 2024 elections.

