Orlando Pirates confirm the signing of Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City for an undisclosed fee

The Sea Robbers continue their big investment in transfers following the appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as head coach

The Bafana Bafana star’s move to Pirates sparks mixed reactions from fans of the club and neutrals on social media

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of Kaizer Chiefs transfer target Oswin Appollis from Premier Soccer League rivals Polokwane City for an undisclosed fee.

The Sea Robbers have been investing big on transfers since they announced Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new coach this summer.

The Buccaneers started with the signing of Sipho Mbule on a free transfer after the South African midfielder left Mamelodi Sundowns, and followed it up with the signing of seven players from PSL rivals.

The Soweto giants have now signed nine players this summer, with more players still expected to join the club before the summer transfer window closes.

Appollis joins Pirates from Polokwane City

Appollis has been a regular on Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad and it's due to his performance for Polokwane City. He appeared 59 times for the Rise and Shine scoring nine goals alongside providing six assists.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Bafana Bafana star's transfer to Orlando Pirates was made official with a statement released on social media on Wednesday.

"Orlando Pirates is pleased to welcome Oswin Appollis," the Soweto giants' statement reads on X.

The South African forward's move to Pirates was met with different reactions from fans on social media.

Reactions as Appollis joins Pirates

offxcialzaddy wrote:

"I’m Kaizer Chiefs fan but happy for Orlando Pirates 🏴‍☠️ they really cooking here!!! League will be more challenging next season 🤝🔥🤞🏻"

Sparzito_ shared:

"We are definitely winning the league Pirates is cooking this season 😭🔥"

MokwadiMo said:

"Yoh Khoza's money is looooooong🥺 so between Mofokeng and Appolis who will be a regular? One must suffer."

edo reacted:

"Mara with the squad that completed the season so well; with the calibre of players they have,was it really necessary? Pirates have exceptionally good players. Or is it just a matter of competing in the transfer market????"

oom_Chris commented:

"I told them that when abo Makhi @KaizerChiefs are still pained by the signing of Mbule , We go for Appollis 😭😭🔥 Khoza and John Which are Cooking 🔥🔥."

Silvester Makhonjwa Sokhwezi shared:

"As a kaizer chiefs fan these are painful news to most of us but as a football lover this is great move for a player and his career."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News