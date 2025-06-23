Orlando Pirates have appointed former English Premier League star Abdeslam Ouaddou as replacement for Jose Riveiro ahead of next season

The Soweto giants have been rumoured to be in talks with Rulani Mokwena, but the Sea Robbers have decided to go for the Moroccan manager

The former Moroccan international got the job after leaving Marumo Gallants at the end of last season, and will work closely with some old members in his technical team

Orlando Pirates have announced the appointment of former Fulham star Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach ahead of the forthcoming season.

The Buccaneers have been without a head coach since the departure of Jose Riveiro, who joined African giants Al Ahly at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Ouaddou will come in as the replacement for the Spanish coach who left the Sea Robbers after winning five titles in the three seasons he spent at the club.

The former Marumo Gallants coach is expected to return to South Africa at the end of this week to finalise his move to the Soweto giants and resume work immediately.

Pirates appoint Ouaddou as new head coach

The days of being without a coach are over for Orlando Pirates as the made a major announcement ahead of next season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Orlando Pirates released an official statement on their website and also on their handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm the appointment of Ouaddou as their new manager.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Abdeslam Ouaddou as the new Head Coach,” the club stated.

“Ouaddou takes over the reins ahead of the new season, replacing Jose Riveiro at the helm following his decision to step down to join Al Ahly after a successful three-year tenure.

“Born in Alnif, Morocco, the 46-year-old brings a wealth of experience both as a player and a tactician. A former Moroccan international, Ouaddou earned 68 caps for The Atlas Lions and enjoyed a distinguished playing career across several top European leagues. His deep understanding of the game, coupled with a strong leadership profile, positions him well to lead the Buccaneers into a new era.”

The Moroccan manager will work alongside Mandla Ncikazi, who was named the interim coach after Riveiro left. The South African coach will remain as the assistant manager alongside Rayaan Jacobs.

Orlando Pirates technical team

▪️ Head Coach: Abdeslam Ouaddou

▪️ Assistant Coach: Mandla Ncikazi

▪️ Assistant Coach: Rayaan Jacobs

▪️ Strength & Conditioning Coach: Helmi Gueldich

▪️ Goalkeeper Coach: Tyron Damons

The Soweto giants will return for pre-season training on Friday, June 27, 2025, as they kick-start preparations for their third consecutive international tour to Marbella, Spain, where they will face some European sides in friendly matches.

Pirates sign Bafana Bafana star from PSL rivals

Briefly News also reported that PSL side AmaZulu FC have confirmed their Bafana Bafana star's move to Orlando Pirates ahead of next season.

The South African international will link up with his new team and their new coach ahead of the upcoming season.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News