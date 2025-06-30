Orlando Pirates have been active in the transfer market this summer since appointing Abdeslam Ouaddou as head coach

The Soweto giants are currently the busiest Premier Soccer League side in the transfer market signing eight players so far

The Buccaneers make several key signings but still need to strengthen one crucial position, according to sports journalist Moses Mbogo, who spoke exclusively with Briefly News

Orlando Pirates have been one of the busiest clubs in the transfer market this summer, following the as their new head coach.

The Moroccan tactician's arrival was quickly followed by a series of signings, with eight new players added to the squad, including Sipho Mbule on a free transfer from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Despite these impressive acquisitions, sport journalist Moses Mbogo believes the Buccaneers still need to strengthen one key position before the season begins.

Abdeslam Ouaddou told to request for new players in a particular position from Orlando Pirates. Photo: abdes.4

Source: Instagram

Mbogo's thoughts on Pirates’ transfer needs

In an exclusive chat with Briefly News, Mbogo pointed out that while Pirates have made significant strides in the transfer market, the club still lacks depth in the left-footed centre-back position.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I think Orlando Pirates have done well in the transfer market so far this summer, but they need to do better by signing another left-footed centre-back before the window shuts down," Mbogo said.

He noted that Mbekezeli Mbokazi is currently the only left-footed centre-back at the club. While Mbokazi's rise to prominence last season was a positive for the club, Mbogo stressed that Pirates need to bring in another player to support him in that position, especially with the injury concerns surrounding Olisa Ndah.

Olisa Ndah fights for the ball with Dillan Solomons during the Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium. Photo: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

"Olisa Ndah's recent injury issues haven't helped the Bucs either and have affected their transfer plans in that position," Mbogo added, suggesting that the injury woes have impacted their ability to address this gap in the squad.

Ouaddou’s challenge at Pirates

Mbogo also commented on the eight new signings Pirates have made this summer and how they impact Ouaddou’s tenure as head coach. While the new arrivals give the coach a stronger squad to work with, the pressure to deliver is heightened.

"Eight players have officially been announced, which is a good thing if you ask me, especially after Pirates went without signing anyone in January," he said.

"Ouaddou has been handed a great squad and new quality players this summer. The positive side of this is that he will have enough quality players to work with, but the downside is that there will be more pressure on him if he fails to deliver with the kind of squad at his disposal."

Pirates legend identifies challenge Ouaddou must avoid

Briefly News earlier reported that an Orlando Pirates legend has sent a strong warning to Ouaddou over the issue he must avoid when he resumes as the Bucs coach.

The former Marumo Gallants head coach has been tipped to be successful at the Mayfair if he pays rapt attention to this challenge at the club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News