Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly made meaningful progress in their efforts to sign SV Ried forward Antonio van Wyk.

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The Pretoria-based club has tracked the former Stellenbosch FC winger for some time and previously explored a move for him during the January transfer window while looking to bolster their attacking options.

At that stage, Sundowns were also assessing other potential recruits, including Puso Dithejane—who later joined Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer—before eventually opting to sign Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates.

Negotiations between Sundowns and SV Ried are now said to have advanced significantly in recent weeks, following an earlier attempt that failed to develop into a concrete agreement.

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Back then, the Austrian side’s asking price reportedly exceeded what Sundowns were willing to commit, causing talks to stall.

However, recent indications suggest a renewed sense of optimism, with both clubs now engaging constructively to resolve the remaining details of a possible transfer.

Despite the progress, it is understood that several key elements still need to be agreed before any deal can be finalised.

Since his move to Austria, van Wyk has become an influential figure at SV Ried, contributing to their promotion to the top division and earning consistent game time as a regular starter.

Although the club activated an extension to keep him under contract until July 2027, he continues to attract strong interest from Sundowns as they evaluate their squad ahead of the new campaign.

The reigning African champions have been relatively quiet in the transfer market since their recent CAF Champions League triumph, though these developments indicate ongoing behind-the-scenes activity.

While the outcome of the negotiations remains uncertain, reports suggest discussions are heading in a constructive direction as Sundowns push to secure the services of the 24-year-old attacker.

Source: Briefly News