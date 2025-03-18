Who is Kacey Montoya's husband? A look at the KTLA reporter's life

Kacey Montoya's prominence in the media industry attracts scrutiny into her love life. However, the journalist is particularly selective regarding what she puts in the public domain regarding this subject. Is she married? If so, who is Kacey Montoya's husband?

Kacey Montoya at the 2019 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards (L). The journalist at the Pacific Palms Resort in 2021 (R). Photo: Gregg DeGuire, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Montoya is part of the KTLA Weekend Morning News .

. She has worked at the Los Angeles-based TV station for over a decade .

. Kacey appeared in Rebel , Breaking and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

, and She reportedly showed off her man via social media posts in 2018 and 2022.

Kacey Montoya's profile summary

Full name Kacey Montoya Gender Female Date of birth 24 June 1978 Age 46 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Birthplace Orange County, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater California State University Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 57 kg (126 lbs) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Unmarried Parents Bob and Karen Profession Reporter, weathercaster Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Kacey Montoya's husband?

The American weathercaster is unmarried. However, some publications from the late 2010s alleged that Matt Brode (Chief Meteorologist at KVO-TV in Arizona) was her husband.

Animal lover Kacey Montoya. Photo: @kaceymontoya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

The reports claimed the pair had exchanged nuptials in a private ceremony in 2012 and quietly separated a few years later.

Nonetheless, these allegations were false, as Brode has been married to Anna Marie since 2017. The couple has two kids. In 2014, Montoya's former KTLA co-host, Mark Mester, posted a photo with an unidentified male and tagged her. In response, she playfully tweeted:

My husband! I am not worried because he prefers blondes.

Although this sparked rumours that Kacey was married, it appears the reporters were just having fun.

Kacey and the man featured in her tweets with Mark Mester. Photo: @mester_mark, @kaceymontoya (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Is Kacey Montoya's engaged?

There is no official evidence confirming Montoya's engagement. Although her current relationship status is unknown, in January 2018, she hinted at being in a romantic relationship. Kacey took to Facebook to post a photo sharing a drink with her mystery man :

Back to reality after a much-needed vacation.

On 15 August 2022, she shared photos of her and a guy vacationing in Lake Tahoe. One of her followers commented:

Sending love to this wonderful couple!

However, Montoya never addressed or confirmed the dating rumours. She has not been romantically linked with anyone since then.

Montoya alleged boyfriend. Photo: @Kacey Montoya (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Who is Kacey Montoya?

Kacey joined KTLA in June 2013. An Emmy Award winner, she is widely recognised for her engaging reporting and insightful coverage of major events, weather updates and human-interest stories.

Insights into Kacey Montoya's age and background

The journalist (46 as of March 2025) was born on 24 June 1978 in Orange County, California. In 2022, Kacey celebrated her special day via an Instagram post that read:

Happy birthday to me! This must be a lucky day because the planets aligned this morning in a rare celestial event.

Montoya shares a close bond with her parents. On 19 June 2022, she penned a heartfelt message to her dad on Instagram, saying:

Happy Father's Day, Dad. I am lucky and grateful to be your daughter. Thank you for giving me my brains and forcing me to learn how to use a computer back in the days of floppy disks.

Reporter Kacey Montoya has a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from California State University.

Kacey Montoya's parents, Karen and Rob. Photo: @kaceymontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kacey Montoya made her career debut at 26

According to Montoya's LinkedIn profile, she began working as a reporter at WOAY-TV in August 2004. In 2005, Kacey moved to KPSP-TV, where she served as an anchor for two years.

The journalist worked at KOIN-TV from November 2007 to February 2013. In June 2013, she joined KTLA as a reporter before being promoted to a full-time weather forecaster. Montoya has won several L.A Press Club Awards.

Exploring Kacey Montoya's non-profit

In 2018, Kacey launched Fix'n Fidos, an organisation that financially helps pet owners with access to qualified veterinarians to reduce the chance of animals being surrendered to shelters.

She advocates for spaying and neutering of all cat and dog breeds to help regulate the population of pets. In a video posted on her Instagram on 5 September 2022, Montoya revealed why she started the foundation, saying:

After visiting several shelters and seeing animals dying there just for space, I knew I could not just stand there and do nothing.

American weathercaster Kacey Montoya. Photo: @kaceymontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

FAQs

Montoya's special segment on KTLA (Kacey's Cause: 4 Paws) helps local rescues find homes for dogs and cats. Below are some frequently asked questions about the reporter:

Where did Kacey Montoya grow up?

Although Kacey was born in California, she was raised in Dallas, Texas. She reportedly currently resides in California.

Who is Kacey Montoya's father?

On 12 November 2020, the journalist revealed that her father, Rob, is a US Navy veteran via a Facebook post that read:

Thank you for your service, Dad!

KTLA reporter Kacey Montoya. Photo: @kaceymontoya (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Kacey Montoya's height?

The California native stands 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) tall and weighs 57 kilograms (126 lbs). Her body measurements are reportedly 32-23-34 inches.

Although Matt Brode was once rumoured to be Kacey Montoya's husband, this is not true. It is unclear whether the reporter is currently seeing someone because she remains tight-lipped about the affairs of her heart.

