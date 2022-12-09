Who is Elie Mystal's wife, Christine Nyereyegona? Everything you want to know

Christine Nyereyegona is famous for being Elie Mystal’s wife. Elie is an American attorney, writer, and political commentator. He is the justice correspondent at The Nation, where he writes about the courts and the criminal justice system. The public has been intrigued by his love life.

Elie Mystal's wife is equally hardworking as him and in the same field. She works as a business attorney in New York at JP Morgan Chase as the Vice President & Assistant General, focusing on business and law.

Christine Nyereyegona’s profiles & bio summary

Name Christine Nyereyegona Date of birth 1977 Age 45 years (As of 2022) Place of birth America Nationality American Gender Female Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Married Profession Business Attorney

Who is Elie Mystal's wife?

Christine Nyereyegona (aged 45 years in 2022) also works in the legal field and was born in 1977. Nyereyegona's partner, Elie Mystal (aged 44 years in 2022) was born on May 10, 1978, in the USA. He is a justice reporter, journalist, editor, and published author.

Elie Mystal is a Harvard Law School graduate with two decades of experience working as an advocate and editor in the legal field. In 2022, Elie worked on the weeknight show called The ReidOut. He frequently appears as a guest in Woke AF Daily and The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross.

Mystal is the author of Allow Me to Retort: A Black Guy’s Guide to the Constitution. The book published in March 2022, made The New York Times Best Seller list that same month.

When was Christine Nyereyegona's wedding?

The celebrated couple met while studying at Harvard University and tied the knot on August 8, 2004. They have been married for more than 18 years, and have two children.

Christine Nyereyegona's career

In 2005, the business attorney worked as an associate at Schulte Roth and Zabel LLP until 2009 when she was hired to work in the research team of Practice Law Company. As of 2022, Christine works at JP Morgan Chase as a VP and Associate General Counsel.

What is Christine Nyereyegona's net worth?

Details about Christine’s net worth have not been made public. Her husband, Elie Mystal has a reported net worth of $2 million.

Elie Mystal and his wife have been married for close to twenty years and have two children. They both work in the legal field. As of 2022, Mystal, the justice correspondent at The Nation, writes about the courts and the criminal justice system.

