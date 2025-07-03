Who are Paris Hilton's parents? Meet Kathy and Rick Hilton

Paris Hilton's parents, Rick and Kathy Hilton, instilled a strong work ethic in her. According to the media personality, this helped her remain unaffected by fame and success. Paris once revealed the best advice she ever received from her mom in an interview with HELLO! magazine, saying:

After the first episode of The Simple Life, my mom took me aside and told me that my life would change forever, but I should always be the same down-to-earth girl I was. I never forgot that.

Rick and Kathy Hilton married when he was 24 and she was 20 .

and . Paris Hilton is the couple's eldest child .

. Rick is the chairman and co-founder of the Hilton & Hyland real estate brokerage firm.

real estate brokerage firm. Kathy has appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality TV series since 2011.

Profile summaries of Paris Hilton's parents

Paris Hilton's parents have been married for over four decades

Kathy and Rick married on 24 November 1979. During a September 2024 interview with People at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS, Kathy shared the secret behind their successful marriage, revealing:

Richard and I have never been away from each other for two weeks. We also never go to bed without saying "I love you" to each other.

Rick and Kathy have four kids: Paris Hilton (born 1981), Nicky Hilton (born 1983), Barron Nicholas Hilton II (born 1989) and Conrad Hughes Hilton III (born 1994). Nicky and Paris are socialites, while Barron is an actor and director. Conrad serves as a trustee of The Greater New Orleans Foundation.

Richard Hilton is the grandson of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton

Rick is the sixth of eight children to the late Barron Hilton and Marilyn June. Barron, the second son of Conrad Hilton, was the president and CEO of Hilton Hotels Corporation. In 1978, Richard graduated from the University of Denver with a hotel and restaurant management degree.

Ventures outside the family business

In 1984, Paris' dad formed Hilton Realty Investment to handle commercial real estate. He obtained his broker license the following year. In 2012, Rick's real estate firm with Jeffrey Hyland, Hilton & Hyland, reported almost $3.5 billion in sales, per Market Realist.

He founded the Hilton Hilton Real Estate boutique brokerage in February 2024. His son, Barron Hilton II, and his wife, Tessa, are the company's co-chief executives.

Kathleen Hilton has two famous maternal half-sisters

Kathy's parents, Larry and Mary, divorced when she was young. The latter later got remarried to Kenneth Richards. Renowned actresses and socialites Kyle and Kim Richards are Kathleen's half-siblings from the marriage. They have all made appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Paris's mother, Kathy launched her acting career in 1968

Kathy starred in several films, including The Dark, Happy Days, The Rockford Files, Family Affair and Bewitched before her retirement in 1979. Between 2005 and 2008, she featured in a few episodes of The Simple Life and The Young and the Restless.

Exploring Kathy Hilton's business ventures

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Kathy Hilton owned a gift and antiques store called The Staircase. Here is a summary of her other entrepreneurial endeavours:

2007: Began retailing a skincare line on HSN.

Began retailing a skincare line on HSN. 2008: Released the My Secret perfume.

Released the My Secret perfume. 2012: Started designing the Kathy Hilton Collection of party dresses.

Started designing the Kathy Hilton Collection of party dresses. 2021: Appeared in a New York Fashion Week campaign for Oscar de la Renta.

FAQs

According to the South China Morning Post, Paris Hilton's parents have an estimated combined net worth of $350 million. Below are some frequently asked questions about the couple and their family:

Why is the Hilton family rich?

The Hilton family are best known for their association with the luxury Hilton Hotels & Resorts Group, which Conrad Hilton established.

What is Paris Hilton's net worth?

Paris has an estimated net worth of $400 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Her income primarily stems from her profitable business ventures and illustrious television career.

How much money did Paris Hilton get from her parents?

Although Paris is a Hilton family heiress, she did not inherit much of her wealth from her parents. Her grandfather, Barron, donated 97% of his wealth to charitable endeavours.

Conclusion

Like their daughter, Paris Hilton's parents, Kathy and Rick, have made names for themselves in their own right. Kathy is a successful fashion designer, actress and TV personality, while Rick is a household name in the real estate business.

