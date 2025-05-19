Frederick and Rosemary Freeman: Meet Freddie Freeman's parents

Freddie Freeman owes his record-breaking career to his parents, Frederick and Rosemary Freeman. Although Rosemary passed away, the athlete honours her on and off the diamond. Speaking about how baseball helped him cope with grief, Freddie once revealed:

My mother was my rock! After her passing, I focused on baseball because this was the only way I could [cope].

Freddie Freeman at the Globe Life Field in 2025 (L). The sportsman's parents, Frederick and Rosemary Freeman (R). Photo: Ron Jenkins via Getty Images, @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Frederick Freeman inspired his son's love for baseball .

. The MLB player dedicated his 2024 win at the World Series to his dad .

. Freddie lost his mother when he was 10 .

. Although the sportsman holds dual Canadian and American nationality, he represents the former's national baseball team internationally in honour of his mom.

Freddie Freeman's profile summary

Full name Frederick Charles Freeman Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 1989 Age 35 years old (As of May 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Fountain Valley, California, USA Nationality Canadian and American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater El Modena High School Height 6'4" (193 cm) Weight 110 kg (220 lbs) Parents Fredrick and Rosemary Freeman Siblings Andrew and Philip Freeman Profession Baseball star Teams Atlanta Braves (2010-2021), Los Angeles Dodgers (2022-present) Net worth $80 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

Frederick and Rosemary Freeman first crossed paths in Canada

In a February 2017 post on X, Freddie revealed that his father was born in Windsor and his mother in Peterborough, Ontario.

My dad relocated to California when he was 12 after my grandfather got transferred there for his job. They lived there for three years before my grandfather was transferred to Windsor.

The fast MLB player shared that his parents met during the 15 months his dad was in Windsor before the family permanently moved to California. The duo later got married in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada.

Rosemary and Frederick Freeman with their three kids. Photo: @freddiefreeman on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Rosemary Joy Freeman passed away at 47

The mother of three was first diagnosed with melanoma when Freddie was 4. After a series of chemotherapy, she was in remission for almost five years.

Unfortunately, the doctors discovered that the cancer had spread after Rosemary was admitted with appendicitis. Her life came to an end on 13 June 2000. On 14 June 2021, Freddie penned a heartfelt message to his late mother on Instagram, saying:

Today marks 21 years since my mom went to be with the Lord. I write this with tears flowing down my face because I miss her every day. She was simply the best!

Freddie Freeman almost lost his dad when he was 12

In a 2021 interview with ESPN, Freddie narrated how he rushed his father to the hospital one night, only to be told he had suffered from congestive heart failure.

The doctor entered the room and told us, "Mr Freeman, you are lucky you came to the hospital today because you would have probably not made it if you had gone to sleep.

Freddie Freeman and his father, Frederick. Photo: @freddiefreeman (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Fred Freeman nurtured his son's passion for baseball

Freddie started playing baseball with his dad and older brothers when he was 4. In a March 2011 interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Fred revealed that Freddie was most interested in the sport among his three sons. He never got tired of their daily battling practice.

The celebrity dad was against his son forgoing college for a professional baseball career

When the Atlanta Braves drafted Freddie (17) right out of high school, Fred was not having it. The celebrity dad hoped his son would take up the scholarship offered by the California State University, Fullerton, become a certified public assistant, and join the family business.

As the sportsman told the Los Angeles Magazine, the duo later agreed that if Freddie did not make it to the big league in five years, he would return to college. He achieved this in three years.

Freddie Freeman attributes his successful sporting career to his father

In 2024, when the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, Freddie ran to where his dad was standing, and though a net separated the duo, they had an emotional celebration that made news. The athlete told reporters of this significant milestone in his career:

My approach and swing are courtesy of my dad. I would not be where I am today if he did not love baseball. This is my father's moment!

Frederick Freeman with his son, Freddie, and grandson, Brandon. Photo: @freddiefreeman (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

On 23 December 2024, the MLB star showered his dad with praises in an Instagram post that read:

Although winning the World Series is a dream come true, I would never have come this far without you, Dad. This reflects the work you have poured into me since day one.

FAQs

Freddie is a two-time World Series champion and an eight-time MLB All-Star. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

What happened to Freddie Freeman's mom?

The athlete's mom passed away in 2000. He always wears a long-sleeved shirt during his matches in honour of her memory. In addition, Freddie wears a cross that holds a locket of her hair.

What is Freddie Freeman's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Freddie has an estimated net worth of $80 million. He reportedly earns $27 million annually from his lucrative contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

How many kids does Freddie Freeman have?

The athlete and his wife, Chelsea Goff, have three sons: Maximus Turner, Brandon John, and Fredrick Charles II.

Freddie Freeman during the 2024 World Series (L). The athlete's family at the 2021 MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show (R). Photo: Harry How, Mary DeCicco (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

What happened to Freddie Freeman's son?

In 2023, Freeman's youngest child, Maximus, was diagnosed with Guillain–Barré syndrome. After spending eight days at the hospital, he was discharged, and his condition has improved.

The late Rosemary Freeman would have been proud of the great baseball player her son turned into. Frederick's daily practice sessions with his son undoubtedly paid off!

READ ALSO: Meet Siglinde and Johann Sinner, Jannik Sinner's parents

As published on Briefly.co.za, Jannik Sinner is an Italian professional tennis star who has won 18 singles titles on the ATP Tour. But behind his athleticism are two unsung heroes, Johann and Siglinde Sinner.

Sinner's mom worked as a waitress while her husband was a chef at the Talschlusshutte Hut ski lodge in Sexten, Italy. The duo worked extremely hard to ensure their son never lacked anything growing up.

Source: Briefly News