Top 25 fastest MLB players of all time | What are their record speeds?

Speed is a necessity in many sports, especially baseball. The batters have to run from the first base to the second one as fast as possible to secure the win. Discover the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time here.

There are several reasons being fast is essential in baseball. One is to emerge victorious, and the second is to increase the chance of stealing bases. So, batters are always looking to increase their speed because fast batters are worth more. Learn about the 25 fastest MLB players in this read.

The top 25 fastest MLB players of all time

We have compiled this list according to information garnered from most sources, including Basketball references and At the Buzzer. So who is the fastest player in the MLB? Here are the fastest players and their sprinting speeds.

1. Rickey Henderson (31)

Most sources acknowledge Rickey Henderson as the fastest MLB players of all time with a sprinting speed of 31ft/second.

Rickey is the fastest baseball player ever, as per most sources. So how fast was Rickey Henderson? He had a speed of arguably 31 feet per second. His 25-year career was a success, as was a prolific base-stealer with an MLB record of 1406 bases and 100-steals in three seasons. He once clocked between 9.6 and 9.7 seconds in the 100-yard dash, an estimated 31 feet per second.

2. Trea Turner (30.7)

Trea Turner is one of the top 25 fastest MLB players in history with a speed mark of 30.7 ft/second.

Trea is the fastest MLB player as of 2022. He plays for the Los Angeles Dodgers and has had one of the most illustrious careers. He averages .257 competitive runs while hitting 103 home runs, with 334 RBI and 203 bases.

3. Tim Locastro (30.7)

Tim Locastro of the New York Yankees is one of the fastest MLB players in history with a speed of 30.7 ft/second.

Tim Locastro is another of the fastest players in MLB. He currently plays for the New York Yankees but has been a member of White Sox, Dodgers, A's, Rays, Mariners, Astros, Brewers, Braves, Giants, and more teams. He clocked 30.7 feet/second and has 44 competitive runs.

4. Eli White (30.5)

Eli White is one of the 25 fastest MLB players in history with a speed of 30.5 feet per second.

Eli White is another of the top 10 fastest MLB players 2021-2022 season. He clocked a sprint speed of 30.5 feet/second in 2021 and has become one of the fastest guys in the game. It increased in 2020 and he ran 29.4 feet per second.

5. Derek Hill (30.5)

Derek Hill is one of the top 10 fastest MLB players with a sprinting speed of 30.5 feet per second.

Another one of the fastest MLB players in MLB history is Derek Hill. So how fast is Derek Hill? His highest clocked speed is 30.5 feet per second.

6. Jorge Mateo (30.4)

Jorge Mateo is among the fastest MLB players of all time with a speed of 30.4 feet per second.

Mateo is one of the fastest MLB players with 30.4 feet per second sprint speed. He has gotten so far in his career stealing the base and is expected to make more moves, especially at that pace!

7. Jose Siri (30.4)

Jose Siri of the Houston Astros is another of the fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 30.4 feet per second.

Jose is also one of the fastest baseball players, with 30.4 feet per second. Interestingly, he clocked this speed during his first year in the MLB. Although he signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 2012, he made his MLB debut for the Houston Astros a decade later. His batting average in 2022 is .304.

8. Roman Quinn (30)

Roman Quinn also makes it to this list of the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 30 ft/second.

Speed is vital for any MLB win. Quinn clocked a speed of 30 feet/second when diving into making the catch to give his team a win.

9. Leody Taveras (30)

Leody Taveras is also ranked among the fastest MLB players with a record speed of 30 feet per second.

Leody, Texas Ranger, is another fast man in the MLB. He has clocked a sprint speed of 30 feet/second as per the 2021 season.

10. Bryon Buxton (30)

Bryon Buxton is another athlete on this list of the fastest MLB players of all time with a speed mark of 30 ft/second.

Bryon may not be the fastest MLB player in history, but he has one of the fastest times. He is another athlete who has clocked a speed of 30 feet per second.

11. Berti Jon (29.9)

Berti Jon is among the athletes on this list of the fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 29.9 feet per second.

Berti Jon is an elite runner with a speed mark of 29.9 feet per second. So what team is Jon Berti on? He currently plays for Miami Marlins.

12. Adell Jo (29.9)

Adell Jo is another of the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 29.9 feet per second.

Right-fielder Adel Jo is also very swift, with a speed mark of 29.9 feet per second. He currently plays for the Los Angeles Angels.

13. Hampson Garrett (29.9)

Hampson Garrett of Colorado Rockies is among the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 29.9 feet per second.

The other athlete to hit the 29.9 mark is Hampson Garrett. He currently plays for Colorado Rockies.

14. Adam Engel (29.7)

Adam Engel made his debut with the Chicago White Sox in 2017 but was enrolled in 2013. He sadly missed the 30 mark by just 0.3 feet per second. Nevertheless, he has had a very successful career, with his Wins Above Replacement being 1.6 games.

15. Tyler O'Neill (29.7)

Tyler O'Neill makes it to this list of the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 29.7 feet per second.

Tyler is another athlete to clock the 29.7-speed mark. He has 30 HR and currently plays for St. Louis Cardinals.

16. Sosa Edmundo (29.7)

Sosa Edmundo is another of the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time with 29.7 ft/second speed.

Sosa is a Panamanian professional baseball shortstop for the St. Louis Cardinals with 29.7 ft/second speed.

17. Billy Hamilton (29.5)

Billy Hamilton is one of the fastest MLB players with a speed mark of 29.5 feet per second.

Billy Hamilton is a Centerfielder who is also an experienced MLB player. He made his debut in 2013 for the Cincinnati Reds but has been a team member for Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, Chicago Cubs, Mets, and Chicago White Sox.

Billy has acquired a batting average of .240 and 24 home runs throughout his career while stealing 314 bases. His speed mark is 29.5 feet per second.

18. Jarren Duran (29.3)

Jarren Duran is another of the fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 29.3 feet per second.

Durran is an athlete for the Boston Red Sox and is one of the fastest athletes for the team. His highest speed is 29.3 feet per second. He has shown a lot of potential during the minor leagues, and he is expected to increase his speed in the future.

19. Jake Meyers (29.2)

Jake Meyers has a record speed of 29.2 and is ranked among the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time.

Jake is another of the MLB's fastest players, with a speed of 29.2 feet per second. He currently plays for the Houston Astros as an outfielder. However, Meyers was a pitcher and an outfielder back in his college years. He decided to concentrate on the outfielder position during the minor league.

20. Kevin Kiermaier (29.2)

Kevin Kiermaier of the Tampa Bay Rays makes it to this list of the top 25 fastest MLB players of all time with a record speed of 29.2 feet per second.

Kevin's sprint speed is 29.2 feet per second. So what team is Kevin Kiermaier on? He is the center fielder for the Tampa Bay Rays.

21. Gavin Lux (29.1)

Gavin Lux is among the 25 fastest MLB players of all time with a speed mark of 29.1 feet per second.

Lux is another outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. His best batting average in a single season is .242

22. Luke Raley (28.9)

Luke Raley of the Los Angeles Dodgers is another of the fastest MLB players with a record speed of 28.9 feet per second.

Luke made his debut for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, and his highest clocked speed is 28.9 feet per second. Although his batting average is .182, his Wins Above Replacement ratio is negative.

23. Chris Taylor (28.8)

Chris Taylor of the Los Angeles Dodgers makes it to this list of the 25 fastest MLB players with a speed mark of 28.8 feet per second.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is one of the fastest players in the MLB. His highest speed was clocked around 28.8 feet per second. He has recorded 377 runs with a batting average of .254 throughout his MLB career.

24. Randy Arozarena (28.8)

Randy Arozarena is another of the top 25 fastest MLB players with a record speed of 28.8 feet per second.

Randy Arozarena is another athlete to clock at the same speed of 28.8 feet per second. He currently plays for the Tampa Bay Rays and has a batting average of .274.

25. Chas McCormick (28.8)

Chas McCormick closes this list off of the top 25 fastest MLB players with a record speed of 28.8 feet per second.

Chas is another athlete for the Houston Astros with a 28.8-speed mark. So what position is Chas McCormick? He plays the left fielder position.

