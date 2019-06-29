Top 10 richest pastors in South Africa and their expensive possessions

Religion and wealth are controversial topics in most African countries. The wealth accumulated by some clergymen has raised eyebrows. Some preachers have been accused of using religion to con people. Who are the richest pastors in South Africa, and how have they acquired their riches?

A collage of some of the wealthiest South African preachers. Photo: @alphlukau, @shepherdbushiri, @uebertangel, @atboshoff (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The richest pastors in South Africa are worth millions of dollars. Besides preaching, some are avid businesspeople with multiple income streams.

Richest pastors in South Africa

Below is a list of the top 10 richest pastors in South Africa and some of the expensive things they possess.

10. Lesego Daniel

Date of birth: 15th May

15th May Ministry/ source of income: Rabboni Centre Ministries

Rabboni Centre Ministries Lesego Daniel's net worth: Unconfirmed

Lesego Daniel, popularly known as Prof Lesego Daniel is a controversial preacher. He is the founder of Rabboni Centre Ministries in Pretoria.

He owns multiple properties in the country and is known for his love of luxurious vehicles. Although he is wealthy, his net worth remains unconfirmed in the public domain

9. Prophet Uebert Angel - $100,000

Prophet Uebert Angel preaching. Photo: @uebertangel (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Uebert Mudzanire

Uebert Mudzanire Date of birth: 6th September 1978

6th September 1978 Age: 44 years (as of 2022)

44 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry: Spirit Embassy, Club Millionaire Limited, Sam Barkeley Construction, and The Angel Organisation

Spirit Embassy, Club Millionaire Limited, Sam Barkeley Construction, and The Angel Organisation Prophet Uebert Angel's net worth: $100,000

Prophet Uebert Angel is an evangelical preacher best known as the founder of a Pentecostal ministry called Spirit Embassy. He is worth $100,000. Besides preaching, he is the founder of a concierge services firm in Britain called Club Millionaire Limited.

He is also the founder and CEO of Sam Barkeley Construction and The Angel Organisation. His car collection features a Lamborghini Avante, Bentley Coupe, Rolls Royce, Mercedes Couple, Mercedes V Wagon, and Audi Q7.

8. Dr. André Roebert - $500,000

Dr. Roebert speaking and holding his wife Jenny. Photo: @andreandjenny (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 28th May 1969

28th May 1969 Age: 53 years (as of 2022)

53 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry : River Group International, River Ministries & Faith Broadcasting Network

: River Group International, River Ministries & Faith Broadcasting Network Dr. André Roebert's net worth: $500,000

In 1996, Dr. André Roebert and his wife, Jenny Roebert, started a ministry called Revival South Africa. Two years later, River Ministries International was established. The couple founded River Group, a conglomerate with over 47 different companies and multiple ministries and churches.

Some of the expensive things owned by Dr. Roebert include an airline, a broadcast channel called Faith Broadcasting Network, chains of hotels, and multiple real estate properties. He is worth about $500,000.

7. Brian Houston - $10 million

Date of birth: 17th February 1954

17th February 1954 Age: 68 years (as of 2022)

68 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry: Hillsong Church and authorship

Hillsong Church and authorship Brian Houston's net worth: $10 million

Brian Houston has a net worth of $10 million. He is the founder and the senior pastor at Hillsong Church. He is also the executive producer of Hillsong Music, which has released over 60 albums.

Besides preaching, he is a best-selling author. Some of his books are How To Build Great Relationships, Get A Life, For This Cause, You Can Change The Future, You Need More Money, and Live Love Lead. He owns multiple real estate properties in different parts of the world.

6. Roberta Lee Houston - $20 million

Date of birth: 16th January 1957

16th January 1957 Age: 65 years (as of 2022)

65 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry : Hillsong Church

: Hillsong Church Roberta Lee Houston's net worth: $20 million

Roberta Lee Houston is the spouse of Brian Houston. The two founded the Hillsong Church. Today, the church it is located in many nations around the world, including South Africa.

In 1997, she started the annual Colour Your World Women’s Conference in Sydney, London, the USA, Cape Town, and Kyiv. Besides preaching, Roberta is an author. She is worth $20 million.

5. Adam Johannes Jakobus Boshoff - $28 million

Pastor Adam Johannes Jakobus Boshoff on the pulpit. Photo: @atboshoff (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 30th December 1964

30th December 1964 Age: 58 years (as of 2022)

58 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry: Christian Revival Church

Christian Revival Church Adam Johannes Jakobus Boshoff's net worth: $28 million

Pastor Adam Johannes Jakobus Boshoff was born and raised in Bloemfontein. He is a senior pastor at Christian Revival Church and an executive member of the International Federation of Christian Churches.

The preacher is worth $28 million. He owns multiple real estate investments and vehicles.

4. Ray McCauley - $28 million

Date of birth: 1st October 1949

1st October 1949 Age: 73 years (as of 2022)

73 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry: International Federation of Christian Churches, National Interfaith Council of South Africa, and authorship

International Federation of Christian Churches, National Interfaith Council of South Africa, and authorship Ray McCauley's net worth: $28 million

Ray McCauley is worth $28 million. He is the founder Rhema Bible Church North. He is also the President of Rhema Family Churches and the co-chair of the National Religious Leaders Council (NRLC) of South Africa.

His car collection features a Mercedes Benz AMG500, among other luxury vehicles. He also owns multiple properties in South Africa.

3. Irene Tshifhiwa (late) - $42 million

Date of death: 24th October 2018

24th October 2018 Source of income/ ministry: Divine Truth World Restoration Services for World Peace by Jesus Christ

Divine Truth World Restoration Services for World Peace by Jesus Christ Irene Tshifhiwa's net worth: $42 million

Until her demise, Irene Tshifhiwa was a preacher and public speaker for Divine Truth World Restoration Services for World Peace by Jesus Christ. The church is located in Limpopo Province.

She entered full-time ministry in 2001. At the time of her demise, she was worth $42 million and owned multiple cars and properties in South Africa.

2. Prophet Shepherd Bushiri - $150 million

Shepherd Bushiri in a floral shirt and checkered suit. Photo: @shepherdbushiri (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 20th February 1983

20th February 1983 Age: 39 years (as of 2022)

39 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry: The Enlightened Christian Gathering church, motivational speaking, authorship, and entrepreneurship

The Enlightened Christian Gathering church, motivational speaking, authorship, and entrepreneurship Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's net worth: $150 million

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is worth $150 million as of 2022. He is a respected preacher, motivational speaker, author, and businessman. Bushiri encountered God at the age of 10 and has since given his life to serving God.

Bushiri is the founder of The Enlightened Christian Gathering church. He owns a mansion worth $12 million. His car collection features a Rolls-Royce Ghost, Porsche Panamera, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Bentley Flying Spur, 2017 Maserati Levante, and Bentley Bentayga Limited Edition.

1. Alph Lukau - $1 billion

Pastor Alph Lukau pictured in suits. Photo: @alphlukau (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Date of birth: 25th October 1975

25th October 1975 Age: 47 years (as of 2022)

47 years (as of 2022) Source of income/ ministry: Alleluia Ministries International

Alleluia Ministries International Alph Lukau's net worth: $1 billion

Alph Lukau is the wealthiest preacher in South Africa, with a net worth of $1 billion. He is the founder and general overseer of Alleluia Ministries International. Alleluia Ministries International has thousands of members in Africa and other parts of the world.

He owns private jets, luxury cars, and multiple real estate properties in different parts of the world. His car collection features various Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, Bentley, and Mercedes Benz models.

Summary of the richest pastors in South Africa

Rank Name Net worth 1 Alph Lukau $1 billion 2 Prophet Shepherd Bushiri $150 million 3 Irene Tshifhiwa (late) $42 million 4 Ray McCauley $28 million 5 Adam Johannes Jakobus Boshoff $28 million 6 Roberta Lee Houston $20 million 7 Brian Houston $10 million 8 Dr. André Roebert $500,000 9 Prophet Uebert Angel $100,000 10 Prof. Lesego Daniel Unconfirmed

What is the name of the richest pastor in South Africa?

Alph Lukau is the name of the wealthiest pastor in South Africa. He is worth $1 billion.

Who is the most popular pastor in South Africa?

The most popular pastors include Alph Lukau, Shepherd Bushiri, Chris Oyakhilome, the late Irene Tshifhiwa, Ray McCauley, Adam Johannes Jakobus Boshoff, Roberta Lee Houston, Brian Houston, Dr. André Roebert, and Prophet Uebert Angel.

Which church is the biggest in South Africa?

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) is the biggest church in South Africa. It was founded in 1910 by Engenas Lekganyane.

Who is the richest pastor in Africa?

Alph Lukau is arguably the wealthiest pastor in Africa. His estimated net worth is $1 billion.

Who are the richest pastors in the world?

Some of the richest preachers in the world include Benny Hinn, Alph Lukau, Shepherd Bushiri, Chris Oyakhilome, David Oyedepo, TD Jakes, Pat Robertson, and Joel Osteen.

The richest pastors in South Africa have multiple income streams. They are the founders of mega-churches with an international audience.

READ ALSO: 25 best gospel artists and singers ever that impact the world

Briefly.co.za recently published a list of the best gospel artists and singers in the world. Christian music cuts across nearly all music genres.

Some artists and singers prefer to disseminate their message via reggae tunes, while others express their artsy side by rapping. The world has notable artists who are making waves with their music.

Source: Briefly News