Larry Fink's net worth explained: is the BlackRock CEO a billionaire?
Larry Fink's net worth has garnered significant attention, reflecting his status as a leading figure in the financial world and one of Wall Street's finest. The business mogul who co-founded BlackRock has amassed fortunes through financial management, and his wealth reflects his success in the finance industry.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Larry Fink's profile summary
- What is Larry Fink's net worth?
- How did Larry Fink get rich?
- FAQs
Larry Fink co-founded BlackRock in 1988. His strategic vision and leadership have driven the firm's growth through various market challenges, including the 2008 financial crisis. This has sparked curiosity about his net worth, and netizens are seeking to uncover his financial standing.
Larry Fink's profile summary
|Full name
|Laurence Douglas Fink
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|November 2, 1952
|Age
|72 years old (as of January 2025)
|Birth sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Los Angeles, California, USA
|Current residence
|New York City, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Height
|6 feet 0 in
|Weight
|80 kg (approx)
|Father
|Frederick Fink
|Mother
|Lila Fink
|Siblings
|Two
|Relationship status
|Married
|Wife
|Lori Fink
|Son
|Joshua Fink
|Education
|UCLA Anderson School of Management,University of California, Los Angeles
|Profession
|Businessman
What is Larry Fink's net worth?
According to Forbes, Larry Fink's net worth is approximately $1.3 billion as of 2025. His wealth is attributed to his role as the CEO and co-founder of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm.
In his 2024 annual Chairman's letter, Fink expressed his dream for the capital market. He wrote:
When more people invest in the capital markets, it fuels economic growth for companies and countries, which, in turn, generates wealth for whole societies. I believe the power of capital markets to generate prosperity will remain a dominant economic trend for decades to come.
Larry Fink's house
Larry Fink owns multiple properties, with his primary residence being a 20,000-square-foot estate located in North Salem, New York, often referred to as "Billionaires' Dirt Road." Fink purchased this property from actor Stanley Tucci in 2004 for $3.65 million and has since invested over $6 million in renovations.
The property features an indoor pool, helipad, tennis court, and a golf course. His other properties include:
|Property
|Estimated price
|A Greenwich Village townhouse
|$20 million
|Waterfront property in Miami, Florida
|$15 million
|Penthouse in London
|$30 million
|Dubai Villa
|$28 million
|Apartment situated in the 16th arrondissement in Paris, France
|$22 million
|Ski Chalet in Aspen, Colorado
|$10 million
Larry Fink's private jet
Larry Fink owns two private jets. He notably flies the Gulfstream G650, valued at approximately $98 million, for business and personal trips.
Larry Fink's cars
The American billionaire businessman also owns several luxury cars. These include:
|Car model
|Estimated market price
|Rolls Royce Phantom
|$450,000
|Ferrari LaFerrari
|$1.5 million
|Bugatti Chiron
|$3 million
|Lamborghini Aventador
|$500, 000
|Porsche 918 Spyder
|$850,000
How did Larry Fink get rich?
Larry Fink's wealth primarily stems from his role as the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm. Fink began his career in finance at First Boston in 1976, where he became one of the first traders in mortgage-backed securities.
In 1988, Fink co-founded BlackRock with seven partners under the umbrella of The Blackstone Group. He also led the company when it went public in 1999.
What is Larry Fink's salary?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Larry Fink's annual salary is between $20 million and $40 million. For instance, in 2023, the popular business mogul earned $27.5 million, compared to $25.2 million and $36 million gross annual salary in 2024 and 2023, respectively.
How much is BlackRock's net worth?
According to Stock Analysis, BlackRock's market capitalization is approximately $154.10 billion, a 27.70% increase over the last year. This figure reflects the company's valuation based on its stock price and the total number of shares outstanding.
What is Larry Fink's stake in BlackRock?
As of January 16, 2025, he owns 343,790 shares of BlackRock Inc. Larry Fink's stock portfolio figure follows a recent sale of shares, where he divested 29,450 shares in August 2024. Before this sale, Fink owned around 520,126 shares, making him the largest individual shareholder in the company at that time.
FAQs
Larry Fink is a great leader and a shrewd businessman best known as the Chairman and CEO of BlackRock. Below are some frequently asked questions about the Van Nuys native:
Who is the real owner of BlackRock?
No single entity holds a majority stake in BlackRock, as the top 16 shareholders collectively own about 50% of the company's equity. Institutional investors primarily hold absolute ownership of BlackRock. The largest single shareholder is The Vanguard Group, which owns about 8.593% of the total shares outstanding.
Who is the richest person in BlackRock?
The richest person at BlackRock is Larry Fink, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the firm. His wealth primarily comes from his significant equity stake in BlackRock, which he co-founded in 1988.
Who is more powerful, Larry Fink or Elon Musk?
Larry Fink and Elon Musk are influential figures, but their influence operates in different realms. Larry Fink is the CEO of BlackRock, the world's largest asset management firm, overseeing approximately $11.5 trillion in assets, making him a significant financial powerhouse.
Elon Musk is renowned for his role as CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, among other ventures. His influence lies primarily in technology and innovation, particularly in electric vehicles, space exploration, and renewable energy.
Larry Fink's net worth is a testament to his exceptional career and BlackRock's monumental success. The billionaire's ability to adapt and innovate within the investment management industry has enriched him personally and profoundly impacted how investments are managed worldwide.
