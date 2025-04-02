Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 finalist Jojo is turning her singing talent into a full-fledged music career

Taking to her TikTok account, Jojo shared a video of herself and renowned singer Thabsie working on a song

The video caused a buzz with netizens expressing excitement and support for the collaboration, with some mentioning Sweet Guluva

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 finalist Karabo Sejojo, popularly known as Jojo, has set the internet abuzz after a video of her in the studio with renowned songstress Thabsie went viral. She wouldn’t be the only Season 5 contestant venturing into music, as Muzi Thembuzi announced that he would be going back to his craft and hustle after being evicted from the game show.

Jojo spotted in the studio with Thabsie

Jojo wowed viewers with her singing during Big Brother Mzansi Season 5, and now she is ready to turn her God-given talent into a career. She might have missed in on the R2 million, but she showcased her singing talent to the world.

Taking to her TikTok account, Jojo shared a sneak peek of her studio session with renowned songstress Thabsie. She confirmed that they were working on a song together. She captioned the video:

“Say studio what? ❤️ Something’s cooking.”

In the footage, which was reshared by centuryspot, Jojo is seated on a tub chair while Thabsie is holding a paper delivering her vocals on a microphone. Unfortunately, fans didn’t get a preview of the song.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Jojo's video

In the comments, Jojo’s fans were excited for the collaboration between the reality TV star and Thabsie. Several netizens expressed well-wishes to Jojo and advised her on how to navigate her newfound fame.

Here are some of the comments:

Lolovalley said:

“We're happy that Thabsie is giving Jojo a 2nd chance of making it in life. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Miss P lady remarked:

“Wow, Sweet Guluva will be happy. He's the one who always wanted Jojo to show her talent 🙏🥰😍”

Temas encouraged:

“Yoooh JoJo, you don't know how happy I am. Push my baby and stay positive. God bless you.”

Mai Ndlovu❤️asked:

“Music is also supported by people, I wonder who will listen to her songs after neglecting her fans so badly.”

littlemrsBlack advised:

“Jojo, in whatever you do, do not respond to negative comments. Do not even entertain them. They know what they're doing, these people and in the end, your brand is going to be tarnished. Protect it.”

‘BB Mzansi’ finalist Jojo recorded a song with Thabsie. Image: thabsie_sa, karabo_sejojo

Siphesihle focuses on her music career

Jojo isn't the only Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition contestant who is trying their hand at music.

Siphesihle Mabaso shared that she will be focusing on her music career.

The former Big Brother housemate revealed that she is part of a band called TouChē with another talented DJ called Lelo Mkhwanazi. Siphesihle was also known for her beautiful singing during Season 5.

In an interview, she disclosed that she is more drawn to the Afro sub-genres, but noted that she is not trying to limit herself.

DJ Zinhle calls Sweet Guluva's mom

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner, Sweet Guluva, who always encouraged Jojo to sing while in the house, may be hitting the studio with a renowned producer.

Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle reached out to Sweet Guluva's mother, expressing interest in working with him.

Even though DJ Zinhle was one of the celebrities who complained about fans spamming her social media pages, she expressed interest in working with him.

