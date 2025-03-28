Doja Cat is allegedly coming to South Africa for the Hey Neighbour Festival, sparking speculation about a long-awaited reunion with her estranged father, Dumisani Dlamini

Fans reacted with mixed opinions on social media, with some excited for her visit and others claiming she is using South Africa to revive her career

The rapper has previously called Dumisani a deadbeat father, openly expressing her strained relationship with him through social media rants and her X biography

Grammy Award-winning American rapper Doja Cat is allegedly making her way to South Africa to perform at the Hey Neighbour Festival and might meet her father, the legendary actor Dumisani Dlamini, for the first time. The rapper has been open about her strained relationship with the Sarafina actor.

Fans believe Doja Cat might meet her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

Source: Instagram

Doja Cat to meet Dumisani Dlamini

South African actor Dumisani Dlamini's dreams of finally meeting his daughter, Doja Cat, are finally coming true. The star is coming to South Africa for the first time as the headlining act for the Hey Neighbour Festival. Fans have been speculating about the father and daughter reunion after years of mixed reactions about their relationship on social media.

A user with the handle @Chase_Sithole shared a hilarious meme about how Dumisani, popular for playing the role of Crocodile in Sarafina, is preparing for his daughter's arrival in Mzansi. Take a look at the post below:

Fans react to Doja Cat coming to South Africa

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news of Doja Cat coming to SA. Some are excited that she will finally visit her father's land, while others say the rapper wants to use South Africa to revive her career.

@babakadojacat said:

"Wazi mina 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳ngijabule ngiyafa."

@DigitalPen101 commented:

"We don’t want that Satanist here. Her Hollywood career is over, and she is flopping now she is heading to SA."

@TheyNowKnow wrote:

"If he was present, she wouldn't have reached the heights she's reached, like him or not he played a crucial role on her success."

@Mogotsakgotla commented:

"Sounds like a very useless dude there, atleast she got his music genes!"

Doja Cat is coming to South Africa for the first time.

Source: Instagram

A look at Doja Cat and Dumisani Dlamini's relationship

Doja Cat and her father, Dumisani Dlamini, have a strained relationship. The star has been open about her father being a deadbeat. She caused a stir when she explained why she has not met her father or visited South Africa.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper also called her father a deadbeat father in her updated X biography. She also swore at her father in a viral Instagram rant.

Khaya Dlanga talks about meeting Doja Cat

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Khaya Dlanga finally shared the story of when he first spoke to Doja Cat. At 14 years old, the rapper contacted Dlanga with hopes of finally meeting her dad, Dumisani Dlamini, and the writer tried by all means to make it happen.

Famed writer, Khaya Dlanga, finally opened up about having been in contact with Doja Cat in 2010. This after an old article by the To Quote Myself author was leaked by Twitter (X) user beyspope, in which Khaya attempted to help Doja Cat connect with her family and, hopefully, her father, Dumisani Dlamini.

