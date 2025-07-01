Diddy and Cassie Ventura's alleged text messages have been leaked amidst the rapper's legal case

The conversations show the former couple at different points in their relationship, from when things were rosy to just before their romance deteriorated

Cassie recently took the stand as a witness and revealed some chilling details about the rapper and their tumultuous relationship

Alleged text messages between Diddy and Cassie Ventura have been leaked. Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Source: Getty Images

Some old conversations between Diddy and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura have found themselves on people's timelines.

Diddy and Cassie Ventura's old texts revealed

Nearly a year since Diddy became the subject of a criminal case and was arrested on several charges, more details about his personal life have been exposed.

Having been in a long-term relationship with singer Cassie Ventura, the couple called it quits in 2019, and the world finally learned the extent of their tumultuous relationship that was muddied by assault, humiliation, and Diddy's infamous parties dubbed "freak offs."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cassie would later be the one to help victims come out from the shadows when she accused the rapper of assault and abuse.

In several alleged text messages between the former lovers, one is able to see the progression of their relationship, from Cassie agreeing to participate in the freak offs to her feeling as though they were the only thing keeping their relationship alive.

Text messages believed to be from Diddy and Cassie Ventura have been leaked. Image: Laura Thompson / New York Daily News via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In texts dated 5 March 2016, the messenger named "Sean Combs" sent seemingly frantic texts to "Cassie," asking to be called as they were getting arrested, but the latter wasn't having it:

"I have a premiere Monday for the biggest thing I've ever done in my life. I have a black eye and a fat lip. It was time for me to go. You are sick for thinking it's okay to do what you've done.

"Please stay far away from me."

The tone later changes in the texts dated 17 September 2023, when "Jane," believed to be Cassie, sent a lengthy message to "Sean Combs," feeling as though he only loved her for the nasty things they did:

"I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. It's dark, sleazy, and makes me feel disgusted with myself. I feel it's the only reason you have me around and why you pay for the house. I don't want to feel obligated to perform these nights with you in fear of losing the roof over my head."

It's possible that the latter messages could have been sent by someone else, as they suggest Cassie may have still been in contact with her former lover even while married to her husband, Alex Fine.

Text messages said to be between Diddy and Cassie Ventura showed their texts between 2016 and 2023. Image: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The conversations with "Jane" also came months before Cassie sued Diddy.

Meanwhile, the rapper has spent months in jail and is yet to see the light of day as more and more allegations are pressed against him.

Prosecutors drop several charges in Diddy trial

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Diddy having several charges dropped amid his controversial trial.

A number of social media users speculated that the rapper would be acquitted and set free.

Meanwhile, others argued that the court had not removed the entirety of the trafficking charges and that the rapper could still get time behind bars:

ginamilan_ said:

"I called it. Everyone who turned on him and wanted him taken down is pathetic. SDNY couldn’t prove RICO because they’re corrupt and useless. Total bums."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News