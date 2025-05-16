Cassie Ventura recently revealed some new details amid the ongoing Diddy trial

The singer told the court that she was still attending and partaking in her ex's freak-off parties while in another relationship

Her statements stirred mixed reactions from social media users, as many questioned whether or not Cassie was indeed a victim

Cassie Ventura dated Kid Cudi while partaking in Diddy's freak-off parties. Images: Gotham/GC Images, Marc Piasecki/WireImage, Dave Benett/Getty Images for TAO Group Hospitality

Source: Getty Images

Cassie Ventura dropped another bombshell while being questioned in the ongoing Diddy trial that left many looking at her in a completely different light.

Cassie Ventura addresses relationship with Kid Cudi

As Diddy's sexual assault and trafficking trial continues, his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, was asked to take the stand as a witness.

Having dated for over a decade, the singer spoke of her experiences being with her controversial ex, from the physical assault to his infamous freak-off parties.

While being cross-examined, Cassie opened up about participating in one of Diddy's get-togethers and wanting to make him happy, but things took a turn when he found out that she was cheating.

On the witness stand, the Official Girl singer admitted to having dated rapper, Kid Cudi, on the side, all while in a relationship with Diddy and attending the freak-offs because "they were her job".

She revealed that she kept a spare phone and hid the relationship from Diddy for fear of what he could do to Cudi.

Unfortunately, Diddy found out, and according to NBC News, things became "a little scary," with him attacking Cassie.

One would argue that this is what led to the mysterious bombing of Cudi's car back in 2022 in his driveway. Addressing the explosion, Cassie claims Diddy planned to do it:

"He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up, and he wanted his friends to see it."

Social media users side-eye Cassie Ventura

Netizens bashed Cassie for humiliating Kid Cudi and said she was not a victim but a willing participant in Diddy's twisted games:

G_Gatman said:

"I just wish more people were honest and admitted that Cassie knew what she was doing and was a willing participant in what was going on, rather than acting like she had no say in the matter. Why is it so hard to hold her accountable, too?"

mizzle__b wrote:

"Now it all makes sense why he blew the man's car up!"

Da_NO_Landlord posted:

"The more she talks, the less she sounds like a victim, and she took the 20 million, by the way."

fortmanny said:

"Now, imagine if the roles were reversed in this case. Imagine how crazy all this would sound. Cassie is not an innocent victim."

BLUEDOBE151 bashed Cassie:

"It’s hard to grasp she wasn’t complicit and didn’t manipulate things at some level."

entscoop14 posted:

"Who’s the brave soldier dating her now? That’s not just mileage, that’s a world tour! Some pasts just can’t be prayed away!"

Cassie Ventura's husband attends court trial

