A young woman revealed her shock at seeing her stepdad in a video of 49 citizens who relocated to the U.S., alleging that their lives were in danger

The lady disclosed the man's cultural background after sharing that he once kicked her out, and she questioned how he made it into the refugee group in a TikTok video

Her TikTok clip drew huge attention as she hinted at deeper family drama and questioned the credibility of his refugee claims, while acknowledging the national crime crisis

A young lady said she was shocked to see her stepfather among the Afrikaner refugees. Image: @genzithevamp5

Source: TikTok

A woman came online with an unexpected story that had people hooked, as many were still putting their heads around the 49, and now believed to be 59 Afrikaner refugees who left for the US recently.

Her clip, shared on her TikTok handle @genzithevamp5, sparked questions about honesty, family secrets, and the refugee narrative, as many people flooded the comments section.

Finding her stepdad online

In the TikTok video, the young lady casually sat down to share how her scroll session on the app took a wild turn. She noticed her stepfather and his wife in a clip of South African citizens claiming asylum in the United States. She shared that she was shocked and even laughed in disbelief while sharing her story, calling out what she believed was a total lie.

She said he wasn’t even an Afrikaner or a farmer and claimed he had once kicked her out. Though she didn’t deny violence in Mzansi, she said it wasn’t targeting a specific racial group, adding that everyone was affected.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA show interest in the story

Social media users responded with shock and pure entertainment. Many begged for updates and deeper details, asking her to share his social media handles. A few said it sounded like something that should be covered by Netflix. Some discussed the issue of false claims in asylum, saying the people should have been researched before.

Mzansi begged the young lady to share her stepdad's social media handles. Image: @genzithevamp5

Source: TikTok

User @Yolande Parsons said:

"This might go viral … should we ask for a signature before you get famous 😆?"

User @Fadashe added:

"If they lied, they don't know Trump. He will take them to El Salvador 🤣."

User @Se*y Sangoma commented:

"Girl, we need more information, like pics, etc, showing us that his really is your step dad!! More tea please 👏😂 Ons Lyk News (we like news)!! 😂."

User @Turlo Avontuur🇿🇦 added:

"This girl deserves an interview with CNN to spill the tea😂🙌🏽."

User @ere2103 said:

"Netflix needs to get on this ASAP😭."

User @love peace shared:

"Spill the tea, girl😭."

3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners

An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America three years ago showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her make-up.

An American man warned Afrikaner refugees moving to America, saying that if they were not rich, they would join the minimum wage working class.

An Afrikaner man shared that a group of Afrikaners from Orania were preparing for their trip to the USA to meet with President Donald Trump, seeking assistance with their issues with the South African government.

Source: Briefly News