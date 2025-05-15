“This Might Go Viral”: Woman Stunned To See English Step-Father Among the US Refugees, SA Reacts
- A young woman revealed her shock at seeing her stepdad in a video of 49 citizens who relocated to the U.S., alleging that their lives were in danger
- The lady disclosed the man's cultural background after sharing that he once kicked her out, and she questioned how he made it into the refugee group in a TikTok video
- Her TikTok clip drew huge attention as she hinted at deeper family drama and questioned the credibility of his refugee claims, while acknowledging the national crime crisis
A woman came online with an unexpected story that had people hooked, as many were still putting their heads around the 49, and now believed to be 59 Afrikaner refugees who left for the US recently.
Her clip, shared on her TikTok handle @genzithevamp5, sparked questions about honesty, family secrets, and the refugee narrative, as many people flooded the comments section.
Finding her stepdad online
In the TikTok video, the young lady casually sat down to share how her scroll session on the app took a wild turn. She noticed her stepfather and his wife in a clip of South African citizens claiming asylum in the United States. She shared that she was shocked and even laughed in disbelief while sharing her story, calling out what she believed was a total lie.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
She said he wasn’t even an Afrikaner or a farmer and claimed he had once kicked her out. Though she didn’t deny violence in Mzansi, she said it wasn’t targeting a specific racial group, adding that everyone was affected.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA show interest in the story
Social media users responded with shock and pure entertainment. Many begged for updates and deeper details, asking her to share his social media handles. A few said it sounded like something that should be covered by Netflix. Some discussed the issue of false claims in asylum, saying the people should have been researched before.
User @Yolande Parsons said:
"This might go viral … should we ask for a signature before you get famous 😆?"
User @Fadashe added:
"If they lied, they don't know Trump. He will take them to El Salvador 🤣."
User @Se*y Sangoma commented:
"Girl, we need more information, like pics, etc, showing us that his really is your step dad!! More tea please 👏😂 Ons Lyk News (we like news)!! 😂."
User @Turlo Avontuur🇿🇦 added:
"This girl deserves an interview with CNN to spill the tea😂🙌🏽."
User @ere2103 said:
"Netflix needs to get on this ASAP😭."
User @love peace shared:
"Spill the tea, girl😭."
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaners
- An Afrikaner farmer who relocated to America three years ago showed off his quiet town before revealing his cosy apartment and his wife, who was busy doing her make-up.
- An American man warned Afrikaner refugees moving to America, saying that if they were not rich, they would join the minimum wage working class.
- An Afrikaner man shared that a group of Afrikaners from Orania were preparing for their trip to the USA to meet with President Donald Trump, seeking assistance with their issues with the South African government.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za