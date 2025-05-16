A woman watches her grandmother defend her husband, who pretended to be cheating in an act that granny wasn't aware of

The prank, shared in a now-viral video on TikTok, captured the granny’s funny reaction and her decision to stay quiet

Social media praised the granny’s OG energy and loyalty, saying this is exactly why old-school relationships lasted

A gogo protected her granddaughter's husband, whom she thought was cheating, unaware they were pranking her.

Source: Facebook

In a hilarious moment, a wife and her hubby pulled a sneaky prank on her gogo, and the woman’s reaction was priceless, as she stood on business and showed that she was no home breaker.

The video shared on the couple's TikTok account @shaeandchris went viral, gaining 1.4M views and thousands of comments from social media users who were impressed by how she chose to stay out of their business.

The husband plays a risky prank on granny

The man sat in the car with his wife’s granny while pretending to talk on the phone with a side chick. He dropped spicy lines and even told the person on the other line that he loved her and would see her when his wife was asleep. This, all while granny sat on the passenger seat, unbothered and minding her business.

When the wife walked up and asked who he was talking to, things got spicy. Granny played it cool, saying she didn't know whether he was on a call or not. Her granddaughter pressed, making her agree to the call, but still said she wasn't paying attention to his conversation. The wife called her out, but once the prank was revealed, everyone laughed.

Netizens show gogo respect

The clip gained over 5.7K comments from social media users who found it amusing and entertaining. Many said gogo knew better than to get involved in couple drama, especially over something as light as a phone call.

Others praised her loyalty, saying that was the reason marriages lasted back in the day, as elders minded their business and stayed ten toes down. Some said she was ride or die for her granddaughter and didn’t want to mess up anything, even in a fake crisis.

The granddaughter confronted her granny for not being honest about her husband's phone call.

Source: Facebook

User @Imraan Turpin said:

"Granny is not a snitch 😂."

User @gretest scene shared:

"Grandma wants to keep this relationship going, and you also remind her that she already passed that stage 🤣."

User @Kenerics added:

"Wisdom before anything.""

User @Seshoeni Mokwena 🇿🇦 shared:

"Most grandmothers would do this. They also protect their granddaughter's marriage. They know for sure they survived the same thing to stay in marriage 😂."

User @Akeze shared

"Old people understand life better than us. Never tell a woman about her man cheating."

User @emmanuel_arinze said:

"She just wants to keep the marriage together, she’s from a generation where you do everything to keep ur marriage #Respect, cheating is bad though."

