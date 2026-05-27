Estcourt Mayor Mduduzi Myeza remains firm on his immigration stance as a legal challenge unfolds in court

About 38 migrants and an NGO have approached the High Court to block his 21-day ultimatum to undocumented foreigners

The mayor insists the directive is lawful, saying the municipality must be allowed to conduct inspections and enforce regulations

Escourt Mayor Mduduzi Myeza (left) and March and March protesters. Images: @theafricanptv/X and @ZaNewsFlash

Source: Twitter

ESTCOURT, KZN - The Mayor of Inkosi Langalibalele Local Municipality, Mduduzi Myeza, has maintained his firm stance on undocumented immigration as a legal battle over his 21-day ultimatum heads to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

About 38 migrants, together with the NGO Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia, have filed an urgent application seeking to block the mayor’s directive requiring undocumented foreign nationals to leave Estcourt within 21 days. The deadline is set to expire today, 27 May 2026.

Estcourt mayor speaks out about the court application

Mayor Myeza issued the ultimatum as part of what he describes as efforts to “clean up” the town. However, the applicants argue that the directive is unlawful and threatens the rights of affected individuals.

In a video shared on X, Myeza said he remains confident ahead of the court proceedings.

“We still stand that what we are doing is right. We are also optimistic that we will be successful in court,” he said.

The mayor further stated that the applicants had requested that he and municipal officials not approach their business stands, something he strongly opposed.

“That is concerning because we have found expired food in their stores and containers before. As the municipality, how can we be told we cannot be in a particular place? How are inspections supposed to be conducted?” he asked.

Myeza also stressed that while he respects the law, he believes it must also protect South African citizens.

“We trust the courts that justice will be served and a fair judgment will be given,” he said.

See the video of the mayor speaking about the case here:

Response to allegations of threats of violence

Responding to criticism and claims of intimidation, the mayor insisted that a recent march in support of the campaign was peaceful and incident-free.

He also questioned claims by some migrants about safety concerns, arguing that inconsistencies exist in their positions on staying in South Africa.

“If they say they left their countries because they do not feel safe, why are they still in South Africa, as they have said the very same thing here?” he questioned.

The matter is expected to be heard on Tuesday at 9:30, where lawyers for the municipality and other respondents will oppose the application.

Premier Ntuli says KZN is safe

In related news, KZN Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli said that the province remains stable despite recent tensions involving undocumented immigrants. The KZN government held a round table meeting with civic leaders, the South African Police Service (SAPS), and the Department of Home Affairs in February 2025. Ntuli emphasised that immigration challenges require collective action from all South Africans rather than civic organisations alone.

Estcourt Mayor Mdudui Myeza addressing foreign nationals in Estcourt. Image: /@ZaNewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

KZN leaders meet to discuss immigration tensions

Briefly News reported that senior provincial leaders met with March and March organisers in Durban as concerns rise over ongoing protests linked to illegal immigration and recent unrest in the Durban CBD. The high-level meeting took place at the Premier’s Office in Durban on 08 May 2026 and included KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was joined by leaders of the anti-illegal immigration protests, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma and Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, also known as ‘Phakelamthakathi'.

Source: Briefly News