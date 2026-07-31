Cabinet approved extending the validity of driver's licence cards from five to 10 years for light motor vehicles in South Africa

The change excludes heavy commercial vehicles and Professional Driving Permits, which remain on shorter renewal cycles

Road safety organisation Drive More Safely backed the move but called on government to also address deeper infrastructure challenges in the licensing system

Drive More Safely is happy about the license expiration extension. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Cabinet has approved a proposal to extend the validity of driver's licence cards for light motor vehicles from five to 10 years, bringing relief to millions of South African motorists who have long faced delays and backlogs at licensing departments.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa welcomed the decision in a media statement issued on 30 July 2026. The extension applies to licence Codes A, A1, B, and EB. Heavy commercial vehicle codes C1, C, EC1, and EC remain on a five-year renewal cycle, while Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs) continue on a two-year cycle.

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Road safety organisation Drive More Safely expressed support for the 10-year validity period, though founder Alida Venter argued the extension should also cover heavy motor vehicles to better serve the economy and the public. Venter pointed out that driver's licences themselves carry no expiry date, with only the physical cards requiring periodic replacement, drawing a comparison to identity documents, which are not routinely renewed.

She added that reducing renewal frequency could ease the strain on printing machinery, a factor she identified as a longstanding contributor to system bottlenecks. Beyond the validity extension, Venter urged the government to direct dedicated funding towards critical licensing infrastructure to resolve operational challenges on a permanent basis, rather than through administrative adjustments alone.

What the cabinet decision means for motorists

The move follows a recommendation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), which studied international best practices and found that aligning South Africa's renewal periods with global standards could improve administrative efficiency and reduce demand pressures on licensing infrastructure.

The change requires an amendment to Regulation 108 of the Road Traffic Regulations. Cabinet's approval authorises the submission of draft notices to the Shareholders Committee, the Secretary of Parliament for public comment, and the State Law Adviser for legal scrutiny. National Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi confirmed that motorists must continue renewing expired licence cards until the amended law formally takes effect.

83% of Western Cape residents fail learners' test

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the alarming failure rate of the new learner's licence test in the Western Cape, where only 17% of candidates passed. This significant drop has ignited frustration among potential drivers and raised concerns about the adequacy of preparation and communication surrounding the updated assessment.

Source: Briefly News