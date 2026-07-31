A snake expert shared a stark warning about a common first-aid mistake that could make a puff adder bite far more deadly

The expert explained that applying a tourniquet to a cytotoxic snakebite causes tissue damage five times worse than the bite alone

South Africans were stunned by the advice, with many saying the post could save lives

Using a tight band on a Puff Adder bite traps destructive venom in the limb and creates an immediate risk of cardiac arrest upon release. Image: Slangboere / S_Lew

Source: Facebook

A snake expert took to Facebook on 30 July 2026 to debunk a dangerous first-aid myth that could cost South Africans their lives — and an alarming photo of tissue damage drove the point home.

The post shared by Facebook user Slangboere warned that applying a tourniquet to a puff adder bite is one of the worst things a person can do. According to the expert, doing so makes the localised tissue damage roughly five times worse. The danger does not stop there. The moment the band is removed, the body absorbs a concentrated hit of venom all at once, which can trigger a heart attack.

When Tourniquets are actually used

The expert was clear that tourniquets are reserved for neurotoxic snakes such as mambas and cobras. Even then, the correct method is a pressure bandage, not a full cutoff of circulation to the affected limb. The goal is to slow the venom's movement through the body, not to isolate it completely. All of this, the expert noted, falls under standard snakebite first aid.

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Puff adders are cytotoxic, meaning their venom destroys tissue rather than attacking the nervous system. Restricting blood flow concentrates that destruction in one area, turning a survivable bite into a catastrophic wound.

See the original Facebook post and photo that sparked the warning below:

Mzansi reacts to the snakebite warning

The post spread quickly, with many South Africans saying they had no idea the common instinct to tie off a bite could be so harmful. South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

User @Jacqui Valentine asked:

"Will this heal in any way?"

User @Danie Wentzel said:

"Very good information."

User @Plaas Girla shared:

"Jip! I catch snakes, and my children know to come and call me if there is one. Wonder works my dogs are still alive after I caught the last pofadder. Why are they so active now? Is it about that El Niño? Because it is still snowing in places. People stay safe and strong, to the person."

User @Sedden David wrote:

"Educating the public is so important. Keep up the good work."

User @Maria De Jager added:

"Thank you, interesting to know. Be careful with snakes."

User @Joan Pienaar shared:

"Scary."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

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A venomous snake was filmed snuggling in the engine of a moving boat, shocking many social media users who wondered how it got there.

Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared a video of a puff adder coiled inside a home's kitchen and advised that the best way to keep it in one place while waiting for help is to throw a towel over it.

Source: Briefly News