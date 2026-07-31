Hugo Broos informed his squad and technical staff that he will not renew his contract as Bafana Bafana head coach

SAFA had offered Broos an extension to keep him in charge through the 2027 AFCON finals, but the Belgian coach declined

Several members of Broos' backroom staff are also uncertain about their futures with the national team setup

Hugo Broos has confirmed he will not renew his contract as Bafana Bafana head coach, ending a five-year tenure that culminated in a historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Belgian coach delivered the news personally to players and backroom staff during a meeting with his technical team in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening. He also shared a farewell message on the squad's WhatsApp group, in which he cited extended separation from his family as the defining factor in his decision.

"Dear guys, with pain in my heart, I will not extend my contract as coach of Bafana Bafana. My long absence from my family and the many lonely moments in South Africa have led me to make this difficult decision," Broos wrote.

"We started five years ago a near-impossible mission. Through hard work, discipline, mentality and quality, our results kept getting better with a historical second round at WC 2026 a month ago. I want to thank you for believing in me as a coach, for the fantastic atmosphere you created in the team. Our relationship was more than a coach-player relationship; I will never forget you. Thank you for everything. Coach Hugo."

SAFA extension offer confirmed

Despite public denials by the South African Football Association, FARPost confirmed that SAFA had presented Broos with a contract extension that would have kept him at the helm through to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations finals, co-hosted by Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania. The 73-year-old turned down the offer.

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Broos, who flew into South Africa last week to attend the burial of Jayden Adams, had been open about his desire to retire from coaching since late 2025, stating in multiple media interviews that he wished to spend more time with his family after a long career across Europe and Africa.

Backroom staff futures uncertain

The departure of Broos leaves several questions about the composition of the national team's support structure. Assistant coach Helman Mkhalele, goalkeeper coach Grant Johnson, conditioning coach Kopano Melesi and team doctor Tshepo Molobi are all yet to confirm their plans. Head tactical and performance analyst Sinesipho Malih has already moved on, joining AmaZulu FC ahead of the new domestic season.

Bafana Bafana are next scheduled to play on 23 September against Guinea in the qualification campaign for the Pamoja tournament.

Source: Briefly News