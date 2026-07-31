Free State Bus Accident Leaves 12 Dead, Including Five Children, After Vehicle Overturns on N1
- The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) provided more details on a horrific crash on the N1 in the Free State
- A bus travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg overturned on the N1 highway near Trompsburg
- Investigations are underway into the cause of the accident, which left several people dead, including children
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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.
FREE STATE — Twelve people have been killed, including five children, after a bus overturned on the N1 highway near Trompsburg in the Free State.
According to available information, the bus was travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg when it overturned in a stretch between Trompsburg and Edenburg. It was carrying 66 passengers at the time of the crash. Emergency services attended the scene and transported all injured passengers to nearby medical facilities for treatment.
Road Traffic Management Corporation deploys investigation team
The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has provided more details about the crash, saying that its investigation team had been deployed to determine what caused the vehicle to overturn.
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In a statement, the corporation said preliminary investigations were underway and that no conclusions would be drawn until all available evidence had been fully examined.
The RTMC extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those receiving treatment.
Other stories about fatal bus accidents
- Sixteen people were killed when a bus overturned on the N1 near Touws River in the Western Cape.
- A bus, travelling from Gqeberha to Harare in Zimbabwe, overturned on the N1, leaving 42 people dead.
- A total of six people were killed when a bus travelling from the Eastern Cape overturned near Worcester.
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Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za