The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) provided more details on a horrific crash on the N1 in the Free State

A bus travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg overturned on the N1 highway near Trompsburg

Investigations are underway into the cause of the accident, which left several people dead, including children

An accident in the Free State left 12 people dead, including five children. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

FREE STATE — Twelve people have been killed, including five children, after a bus overturned on the N1 highway near Trompsburg in the Free State.

According to available information, the bus was travelling from Cape Town to Johannesburg when it overturned in a stretch between Trompsburg and Edenburg. It was carrying 66 passengers at the time of the crash. Emergency services attended the scene and transported all injured passengers to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Road Traffic Management Corporation deploys investigation team

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has provided more details about the crash, saying that its investigation team had been deployed to determine what caused the vehicle to overturn.

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In a statement, the corporation said preliminary investigations were underway and that no conclusions would be drawn until all available evidence had been fully examined.

The RTMC extended condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wished a speedy recovery to those receiving treatment.

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Source: Briefly News