Alostro posted a group dance clip filmed at a residential courtyard on 31 July 2026, and it quickly went viral on TikTok

The "Alostro Mazala" video featured a gym club crew showing off their moves in a casual, high-energy outdoor setting

South Africans flooded the comments with confusion, laughter and sheer delight at what they witnessed in the video

Alostro shows his gym. Image: @iaamalostro

Source: TikTok

A TikTok gym session video posted by South African creator @iaamalostro on 31 July 2026 sent Mzansi into a frenzy. The clip, captioned "Alostro Mazala" with a dancing emoji, was filmed on a paved driveway in a residential neighbourhood and featured a crew of people doing lunges in what was described as Alostro's gym club.

"Come Join Alostro’s Gym Club For R2 Per Month💕"

No equipment, no problem

According to a Healthline article, you can stay fit at home using bodyweight exercises like yoga, squats, push-ups and lunges. These equipment-free workouts help build strength, improve fitness and support healthy weight management, making them ideal for anyone short on time or skipping the gym.

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View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Gym Club video

The comments section on the page was nothing short of entertaining:

@Paballo wrote:

"Why Okare ke bona my sol 😳" (Why, I can see MySol)

@Modimo said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Botse this country is a mental institute" (This place, this country is a mental institute)

@Ladgac shared:

"Chisa my boy 😂😂😂😂😂😂 you made my day ❤️" (Go for it, my boy)

@X_RAY_MP asked:

"Did he see the actual video or you just explained to him what to do 😂😅🤣"

@Ms M_Unfiltered👨‍🏫🇿🇦🫧 put it plainly:

"It's a choice to be bored in South Africa 😭😭😂😂"

@Andronica Mathase added:

"My sol wa gym'a 😭😭😭" (My friend is working out)

More Briefly News stories on gyms

A woman suffered a medical emergency, lost control of her car and crashed through the entrance of a Planet Fitness gym, where quick-thinking gymgoers helped rescue her as no one else was injured.

Three young men had South Africans laughing after confidently taking on the viral "Siyakubongela Mzala" challenge with exaggerated moves, prompting many viewers to jokingly declare the challenge officially over.

Fitness entrepreneur Jenz Robinson announced he is relocating his family from the UK back to Cape Town after nearly 20 years abroad, with many South Africans warmly welcoming him home.

Source: Briefly News