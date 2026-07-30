Stellenbosch FC reached personal terms with Ashley du Preez, 29, on a two-year contract with an option to extend

The deal is part of a complex swap arrangement with Kaizer Chiefs that also involves Langelihle Phili and Given Msimango

Stellies head coach Gavin Hunt could land two key targets ahead of their season opener against AmaZulu on Saturday

Kaizer Chiefs winger Ashley du Preez appears to be Stellenbosch-bound after the Cape Town club agreed personal terms with the 29-year-old, with the deal forming part of a broader player exchange with Amakhosi that has been months in the making.

Du Preez has put pen to paper on a two-year agreement that includes an option to extend. The transfer saga between Kaizer Chiefs and Stellies has been a prolonged one, centred on Amakhosi's desire to land Langelihle Phili, and it now looks as though both clubs have finally found common ground.

Update on Phili's move to Kaizer Chiefs

SABC Sport reported on Wednesday that a club-to-club agreement over Phili was effectively done, with personal terms also all but finalised.

Du Preez was reportedly making his way to Cape Town on the same day, signalling that the deal has moved past the negotiating table and into the formality stage.

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Beyond Du Preez, defender Given Msimango is also expected to be part of the arrangement, adding another layer to what has become one of the more intricate transfers of the South African football off-season.

Gavin Hunt bolsters his squad

The timing could not be more important for Stellies boss Gavin Hunt. The club lost out on three defensive targets this window, with Thabo Moloisane, Athenkosi Mcaba and Henri Stanic all slipping through their fingers. That left Hunt short of options at the back heading into a fresh campaign.

The arrival of Msimango would go a long way towards plugging that gap, and should the deal go through as expected, Hunt will have secured two of his primary targets before a ball is even kicked competitively this season.

Stellenbosch open their 2025/26 Betway Premiership campaign against AmaZulu at 15h00 on Saturday, giving the club precious little time to complete the paperwork and integrate their new arrivals.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News