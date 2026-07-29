Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota shared a series of emotional tributes on Instagram following the death of his father

The 21-year-old former Orlando Pirates star is already sidelined by a knee injury sustained at the end of last season

Nkota's heartfelt posts offered a rare glimpse into the personal grief he is carrying during a difficult period in his career

Bafana Bafana winger Mohau Nkota has publicly paid tribute to his late father, sharing a collection of deeply personal messages on Instagram that have resonated with fans across social media.

The 21-year-old, currently sidelined while recovering from a knee injury he sustained at the close of last season, broke his silence on his loss through a series of Instagram Stories that included what appeared to be cherished family photographs.

Nkota pens farewell to his father

The former Orlando Pirates player paid tribute to his late father with heartfelt messages, expressing gratitude for the sacrifices, guidance and unconditional love he received throughout his life.

In one emotional post, he thanked his father for the countless sacrifices that often went unnoticed, the advice he sometimes overlooked, and the unwavering support he always provided. He shared how proud he was to be his son and promised to honour his father's legacy by continuing to make him proud.

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In another touching tribute, the player described his father as his first role model, mentor and source of comfort. He admitted that life feels different without him but said the lessons, memories and love they shared will remain with him forever. He ended by saying he would miss his father deeply and looked forward to the day they would reunite.

Grief adds to difficult period for Nkota

Nkota's posts paint a picture of a young man navigating two significant challenges at once. His rehabilitation from knee surgery was already shaping up to be a demanding off-season, and he is now also confronting the loss of the person he describes as among the most formative figures in his life.

The tributes signal that his father played a central role in shaping both his character and his ambitions, with Nkota's words suggesting a relationship built on guidance, unconditional support, and mutual pride.

No further details regarding the circumstances of his father's passing have been made public at this stage.

Source: Briefly News