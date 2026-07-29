A scuba diver helped a couple at Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town pull off a surprise marriage proposal in front of a crowd

The diver held up a sign against the tank glass while the crowd's reaction transformed a private milestone into a heartwarming public celebration

One final message in the viral video has one South African on a mission to track down the newly engaged couple

Couple pulls off proposal at Two Oceans Aquarium. Image: @the_meg_za

Source: TikTok

A Cape Town aquarium became the setting for one of the most unforgettable proposals South Africa has seen in a while. On 26 July 2026, a scuba diver at Two Oceans Aquarium pressed a handwritten "Will You Marry Me?" sign against the viewing glass as a man outside the glass got down on one knee and proposed to the woman besides him, with a crowd of strangers watching every second of it unfold.

The footage, shared by TikToker @the_meg_za, was filmed from an elevated position overlooking the gallery floor. It captured the full sweep of the moment: the diver in the tank, the couple and the sign pressed to the glass, as a growing crowd of visitors stopped in their tracks to see what was happening.

When the answer came, the room erupted. Bystanders broke into applause as the couple embraced, and the celebratory atmosphere was impossible to miss. At the end of the clip, a voice can be heard offering warm congratulations, with the caption reading:

"South Africa, Do your thing. Find this couple."

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Proposal ideas for an unforgettable experience

Jadee McGowan shares 10 creative proposal ideas, including spa treatments, underwater moments, surprise holidays, decorated hotel rooms, billboards, pets, photoshoots, festive celebrations, flash mobs and aerial adventures. She advises couples to choose a proposal that reflects their relationship and create a meaningful moment they'll cherish forever.

View the TikTok video below:

More Briefly News Stories on Proposals

A South African man surprised his pregnant partner by turning what she thought was a gender reveal into an unforgettable double celebration with a marriage proposal and a brand-new car, leaving social media touched by the heartfelt moment.

A man surprised his girlfriend by proposing on stage during her graduation ceremony, delighting the crowd but dividing social media, with many arguing he should have let her celebrate her academic achievement before popping the question.

A couple visiting New York's Empire State Building made history after getting engaged ontop of the building before being arrested in a memorable proposal that captured widespread attention.

Source: Briefly News