Robert Marawa called out Donald Trump after the US president labelled LeBron James a racist during the LeBron vs Jordan debate

The South African sports broadcaster fired back at Trump on X, calling his comments a sign of 'juvenile mentality'

Mzansi pushed back hard at Marawa, with several followers telling him Trump's behaviour is America's business, not his

South African sports broadcaster Robert Marawa found himself on the receiving end of some sharp criticism from his own followers after he took a swipe at US President Donald Trump on X.

The drama kicked off after Trump weighed in on the age-old basketball debate between LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Speaking publicly on 24 July 2026, Trump settled the argument firmly in Jordan's favour while branding James a racist.

"LeBron is a racist… I would say Michael Jordan all the way," Trump said, in remarks that quickly went viral.

Robert Marawa slams Trump

Marawa, who is known for speaking his mind on social media and has previously jabbed at Trump following Bafana Bafana's World Cup qualification earlier this year, was not impressed. He shared the clip and wrote:

"Trumpet is still President with this juvenile mentality!!!"

Mzansi hits back at Marawa

Rather than rallying behind him, some South African followers turned the heat onto Marawa instead. Several questioned why he was bothered at all, pointing out that Americans had twice chosen Trump to lead them.

@HardInterest weighed in with a broader observation:

"Trump is a good example that people will elect the devil himself if he represents their interests."

Not everyone agreed with Marawa's take, though. @Hermitbhudda pushed back directly:

"For the 1st time ever, I'd have to look down on your tweet because I think you're overreacting now Ta Rob....what's childish there?"

@Muzi95585321 drew a pointed local comparison:

"Rob is like blaming Eastern Cape voters for always voting for ANC."

@mxo_crocs kept it simple:

"Americans decided he is the right president for them."

@Tom47096338 reminded Marawa of what the election results actually mean:

"For the second time, that means the Americans like him; it doesn't happen often for someone to serve 2 non-consecutive terms as president."

@Pcrazy_xhirame offered a contrarian take on Trump's comments:

"He is honest though."

@Thoko224 brought the debate back to LeBron himself:

"Robert, have you heard LJames speak? Please don't defend the indefensible, even if coming from Trump."

The reaction highlighted a recurring tension on South African social media, where public figures who criticise American politics often face the argument that foreign leaders are not their concern. For Marawa, the post intended to call out Trump ended up sparking a debate closer to home.

Source: Briefly News