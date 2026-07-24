A video allegedly filmed in Cape Town shows Chidimma Adetshina at a Shell garage convenience store while her deportation case is still before the courts

The former Miss South Africa finalist is fighting to remain in South Africa after being arrested in June over her immigration status

Mzansi is divided over the clip, with some outraged she remains free and others condemning whoever filmed her

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Chidimma Adetshina spotted with her son amid deportation battle. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

A brief video clip allegedly shot inside a Cape Town Shell garage is making rounds on X, showing Chidimma Adetshina going about her day as though life is entirely normal — and South Africans have a lot to say about it.

The footage, shared by X user @Sunflowerreal on Thursday, 23 July 2026, lasts just one second and shows the beauty queen inside the petrol station's convenience store. Despite its brevity, the clip has ignited fierce debate online.

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to clip of Chidimma Adetshina shopping

The video drew sharply contrasting responses from South Africans online.

Here are some of the reactions:

@HotTopics_Lisa wrote:

"Two illegal immigrants that entered the country illegally, but not detained in Lindela, is a slap in the face for law-abiding citizens."

@__T_touch kept it short:

"Living her best life as if nothing happened."

Not everyone was unsympathetic towards Adetshina, however. Several users turned their criticism towards whoever filmed the footage.

@shairmain_ wrote:

"The person who took a video needs a hot slap for taking a one-second video."

@Kjerstinism raised a different concern entirely:

"Y'all are harassing her child and posting a minor? Disgusting."

@Erons_09511 also pushed back against the online criticism, writing:

"This is a coward behavior. Ya'll criticise her but couldn't confront her in person. It shows how you are all a bunch of cowards😁😁😁"

Mzansi reacted to a clip of Chidimma Adetshina with her son in Cape Town. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma's Adetshina deportation battle

Adetshina rose to prominence in 2024 when she qualified as a Miss South Africa finalist, only to withdraw from the competition after controversy erupted over her citizenship status. She went on to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe pageant, winning the title of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024.

Her legal troubles escalated in June 2026 when the Department of Home Affairs arrested her, alleging she had entered South Africa illegally through the Lebombo border post with Mozambique. The department has since been pushing to have her deported.

On 20 July 2026, Adetshina appeared before the Cape Town Regional Court to contest the Home Affairs bid to detain her pending the outcome of her deportation process. The court has reserved its judgment, with a ruling expected on 19 August 2026.

Chidimma Adetshina allegedly deletes old Instagram photos

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Chidimma Adetshina quietly wiped her old Instagram photos days after her last deportation court appearance.

South Africans had been resurfacing childhood images and videos from her profile as part of the ongoing immigration debate.

Source: Briefly News