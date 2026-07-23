Chidimma Adetshina quietly wiped her old Instagram photos days after her latest deportation court appearance

South Africans had been resurfacing childhood images and videos from her profile as part of the ongoing immigration debate

The deletion has sparked fresh outrage online, with many Mzansi residents drawing their own conclusions about the move

Chidimma Adetshina took drastic action as she fights to stay in South Africa. Image: chich_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidimma Adetshina's Instagram page is looking a lot emptier than it was last week, and South Africans have noticed. The former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 winner quietly removed her old photos from the platform. This move has sent tongues wagging just days after her latest court appearance in a deportation case that has gripped the country.

X user @RevoGangSta777 was among the first to flag the development on Thursday, 23 July 2026, posting:

"Chidimma has now removed all her old pics from Instagram. Plot thickens 🤣🤣👏🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🇿🇦🇿🇦"

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Chidimma Adetshina's deportation legal battle

Adetshina was back in the Johannesburg High Court on Monday, 20 July 2026, contesting the Department of Home Affairs' bid to have her detained and deported. The department contends she entered South Africa unlawfully through the Lebombo border post with Mozambique and is seeking legal authority to hold her during deportation proceedings.

Her legal team has pushed back, arguing that alternatives to detention were available and were not properly considered before the department approached the court. A judgment has been reserved until 19 August 2026.

Her arrest last month reignited fierce public debate about her nationality and immigration status — a controversy that first flared during the Miss SA pageant in 2024. Following her most recent court date, many South Africans began trawling through her social media accounts, resurfacing old childhood photos and videos they claimed showed strong ties to Nigeria rather than South Africa. With those images now gone, the speculation online has only intensified.

Mzansi reacts to claims Chidimma Adetshina deleted pics

The deletions have drawn a sharp response from many South Africans who believe the move speaks for itself.

@chotelo_lesego said:

"She's very late… she must go home already, that fraud."

@THULIIIIIIIIII added:

"She should just accept that she is not South African and head to Nigeria as soon as possible."

@Mr_Accurate_1 stated plainly:

"If she had nothing to hide, she wouldn't have deleted anything."

Not everyone was satisfied with simply calling for her departure.

@Mojava10111 argued:

"Guys, stop saying she must go home! She must be arrested, then after serving her sentence be deported and banned from entering SA."

@Kels18969093615 weighed in:

"This was my thought, that she still had old pics with evidence of her being in Nigeria and how much Nigeria is her home and yet she is fighting to be S.African."

Chidimma Adetshina made changes to her Instagram account. Image: chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

What's next for Chidimma Adetshina?

Briefly News reported that the court's ruling, expected on 19 August 2026, will determine whether the Department of Home Affairs can proceed with detaining Adetshina ahead of any deportation.

Chidimma is represented by De Saude Darbandi Attorneys, led by Stefanie De Saude-Darbandi.

Source: Briefly News