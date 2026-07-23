Gogo Maweni shared what appears to be an alleged heavily AI-edited photo of herself on social media on Wednesday, 22 July 2026

The reality TV star's hand caught the attention of many people online, with many pointing it out as the biggest giveaway of digital manipulation

This is not the first time Maweni has been called out for using AI enhancements that make her look drastically different

Gogo Maweni's AI-Edited pictures caused a stir. Image: dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Gogo Maweni has set Mzansi tongues wagging again after a photo she shared on social media raised serious questions about the use of AI editing tools. The picture, originally shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, drew instant attention for all the wrong reasons.

X user, @MsRuby_, was among the first to flag the image, writing, "Gogo Maweni is taking Photoshop too far 😭😭😭 what the hell is going on with her hand."

The sangoma has been the talk of the town since she introduced her slimmer figure. Some noted her previous edits, as some people felt they made her look unrecognisably different. This latest image, however, pushed the conversation further, due to her hand in the photo appearing warped in a way that is a classic example of AI image generation.

The post racked up tens of thousands of views, with many users sharing their confusion in the replies.

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Mzansi reacts to the distorted picture

The reactions ranged from laughter to genuine shock. Below is what people had to say:

@Zamgp1: "😂😂😂"

@MsRuby_: "I have been looking at the pic trying to understand 😭😭"

@simplytee23: "Wats going on here😭😭😭😭 this looks scary"

@MsRuby_: "It really does"

The debate around AI-edited photos and authenticity continues to be a hot-button topic in South African celebrity culture, and Gogo Maweni's latest image has added fresh fuel to that fire.

Gogo Maweni and sons steal the show in Sompire

In a previous report from Briefly News, Gogo Maweni shared new photos of her twin sons dressed in Somizi Mhlongo's Sompire clothing line.

Despite the cuteness overload, some fans turned to Somizi's clothing line Sompire, saying the garments were horrible.

Source: Briefly News